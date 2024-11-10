Rashmika Mandanna stuns in dazzling traditional ensembles at a friend’s wedding

Rashmika Mandanna has officially kicked off the wedding season with her stunning appearances at the wedding festivities of her close friend and celebrity stylist, Shravya Varma. The actress embraced maximalist fashion, ditching minimalism for dazzling ensembles that showcased her love for all things bling.

Rashmika took to Instagram to share glimpses of her festive looks, captivating fans with her sartorial choices. For the wedding ceremony, she opted for a vibrant orange and gold Banarasi silk sari, a classic choice that exuded elegance and tradition. The sari featured intricate gold brocade embroidery, which Rashmika complemented with a matching silk blouse featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem.