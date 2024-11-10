Rashmika Mandanna stuns in dazzling traditional ensembles at a friend’s wedding

Rashmika Mandanna has officially kicked off the wedding season with her stunning appearances at the wedding festivities of her close friend and celebrity stylist, Shravya Varma. The actress embraced maximalist fashion, ditching minimalism for dazzling ensembles that showcased her love for all things bling.
Rashmika took to Instagram to share glimpses of her festive looks, captivating fans with her sartorial choices. For the wedding ceremony, she opted for a vibrant orange and gold Banarasi silk sari, a classic choice that exuded elegance and tradition. The sari featured intricate gold brocade embroidery, which Rashmika complemented with a matching silk blouse featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem.
Rashmika accessorised the look with striking gold and emerald jewellery, including a choker necklace, jhumkis (traditional earrings), and a statement ring. Adding a pop of colour, she paired the ensemble with fuchsia pink block heels. Her hair was styled in a sleek centre parting, and her makeup featured kohl-lined eyes, berry-pink lips, and a touch of blush.
For another wedding function, Rashmika chose a mustard yellow kurta and palazzo pants set by designer Iqbal Hussain. The intricately embroidered kurta, adorned with kamdani work, zardozi kadhai, nakshi, kora, and dabka embroidery in paisley motifs, was paired with jamawar palazzo pants and a shimmering lamè tissue dupatta.
Keeping the focus on the exquisite embroidery, Rashmika accessorised with gold rings and earrings. Her hair was styled in a centre parting, and her makeup featured a bindi, feathered brows, pink lips, and subtly smudged eyeliner.
Also check out:
Rashmika’s fashion choices for the wedding festivities reflect her evolving style and her willingness to embrace bold and glamorous looks. Her ensembles serve as inspiration for those seeking to make a statement during the wedding season, proving that traditional attire can be both elegant and eye-catching.