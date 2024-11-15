Nayanthara’s white abstract print coord set is a perfect combination of style and comfort

The ensemble from the label AKOK, is a chic blend of casual and edgy vibes. The standout piece? A loose white blazer adorned with bold abstract prints in shades of blue, black, red, and yellow, elevated by intricate metal embroidery. The blazer’s relaxed silhouette strikes the perfect balance between laid-back charm and modern sophistication.

Nayanthara styled the blazer with a black bralette featuring striking black and orange beadwork, adding a pop of detail that seamlessly complements the pantsuit. Completing the set, the white pants mirror the blazer’s abstract prints, creating a cohesive and polished look.