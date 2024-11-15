Sobhita Dhulipala looks utterly glamorous in a stunning shimmery gown

Sobhita continues to raise the bar with her evolving fashion choices. From exuding effortless cool in casual wear to stealing the spotlight on the red carpet or during her travel diaries, she never misses a chance to impress. Her latest appearance as the showstopper for Shantanu & Nikhil was nothing short of breathtaking.

Walking the ramp in a mesmerising cocktail gown, Sobhita captivated everyone with her undeniable charisma. The gown, in a stunning blend of charcoal grey and vintage wine hues, was a masterpiece of dramatic design. Its shimmering rhinestone mesh bodice, bold power shoulders, and daring thigh-high slit made it a show-stopper in every sense.