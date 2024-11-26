Aditya Roy Kapur’s red carpet look at International Emmy Awards 2024 divides fans

Aditya Roy Kapur, the star of the critically acclaimed series The Night Manager, made a stylish appearance at the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2024. The actor, representing India at the global stage, was expected to make a significant fashion statement. However, his ensemble has sparked a heated debate on social media.
A fashion influencer account shared images of Aditya's look, which featured a crisp white shirt, a black blazer with padded shoulders, black trousers with a satin stripe, a black bow tie, and a brooch. While some fans praised his sharp and sophisticated look, others found it to be too conventional and reminiscent of a typical Delhi wedding reception outfit.
The internet was quick to react, with comments ranging from praise to criticism. Some fans applauded his bold and confident look, highlighting his impeccable style. Others, however, expressed disappointment, comparing his outfit to a generic look often seen at South Delhi weddings.
The debate has sparked discussions about the evolving trends in men’s fashion and the expectations from celebrities, particularly when representing their country on an international platform. While some argue that Aditya’s look was classic and timeless, others believe that it lacked originality and boldness.
As the fashion world continues to evolve, it’s clear that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to style. What one person considers stylish, another may find outdated. Aditya’s appearance at the International Emmy Awards serves as a reminder that fashion is subjective and what truly matters is confidence and individuality.