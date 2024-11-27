Nita Ambani makes a luxe statement with an INR 1.05 crore Rolex watch at IPL Auction 2025 in Dubai

Nita Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians, made a striking appearance at the IPL Auction 2025 held in Jeddah, Dubai. Known for her impeccable style and grace, she once again turned heads with her sophisticated and elegant look.

For the high-profile event, Nita opted for a sophisticated navy tweed suit from the renowned French fashion house, Maje Paris. The ensemble, featuring metallic threading, notched lapels, and sleek lines, exuded power and elegance.

But the highlight of her look was her extravagant Rolex watch, a Day-Date model crafted in 18-carat white gold. The timepiece, adorned with diamonds and rainbow-colored sapphires, is valued at a staggering INR 1.05 crore, according to reports. This luxurious accessory further elevated Nita’s stylish appearance and showcased her impeccable taste.