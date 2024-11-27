Nita Ambani makes a luxe statement with an INR 1.05 crore Rolex watch at IPL Auction 2025 in Dubai

Nita Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians, made a striking appearance at the IPL Auction 2025 held in Jeddah, Dubai. Known for her impeccable style and grace, she once again turned heads with her sophisticated and elegant look.
For the high-profile event, Nita opted for a sophisticated navy tweed suit from the renowned French fashion house, Maje Paris. The ensemble, featuring metallic threading, notched lapels, and sleek lines, exuded power and elegance.
But the highlight of her look was her extravagant Rolex watch, a Day-Date model crafted in 18-carat white gold. The timepiece, adorned with diamonds and rainbow-colored sapphires, is valued at a staggering INR 1.05 crore, according to reports. This luxurious accessory further elevated Nita’s stylish appearance and showcased her impeccable taste.
To complement her outfit, Nita chose a pair of diamond stud earrings, a statement ring, chic Prada sunglasses, a diamond-studded brooch, a designer handbag, and sleek stiletto heels. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on a natural glow and a nude lip.
Nita’s appearance at the IPL Auction 2025 has once again solidified her status as a fashion icon. Her ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with modern trends has made her a style inspiration for many.