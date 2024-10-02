Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri stun in ethnic outfits as they turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turned heads as showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Namo Bharat fashion show, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation. The event, held on Tuesday evening, celebrated courage, service, and heritage.
Other notable attendees included Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Hina Khan, who also graced the ramp with their presence. Triptii looked stunning in a pink and golden brocade lehenga and traditional jewellery, while Kartik exuded charm in a black bandhgala with threadwork and an asymmetrical kurta.
Sonali Bendre opted for a Paithani sari, showcasing her timeless elegance. Hina, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, demonstrated her courage and resilience by walking the ramp in a light pink-hued traditional outfit.
Speaking to the media, Triptii emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment in India. “All I want to say is because of women's empowerment every daughter in India feels safe. Every woman gets an opportunity and has the courage to fulfil their dreams. In every field, women are moving ahead and it will only go up from here,” she said.
Kartik expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which he stars alongside Triptii. “In entertainment, our country is ahead and on this aspect, we are bringing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali,” he shared.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the popular franchise. The film also marks the return of Vidya Balan, who played the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.
The Namo Bharat fashion show was a celebration of Indian culture, talent, and social causes. The participation of Bollywood stars added a touch of glamour and excitement to the event, while their messages of women's empowerment and social progress resonated with the audience.