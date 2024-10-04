Shine bright this Navratri: The ultimate jewellery guide for festive nights

As Navratri 2024 begins, it's the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the festive spirit with the right jewellery choices. Whether your taste leans towards traditional pieces that celebrate cultural heritage or modern designs that make a bold statement, this guide is here to help you discover the finest selections for both men and women. From stunning earrings that catch the light to intricately crafted rings that add a touch of elegance, we have everything you need to ensure you sparkle and shine throughout the nine nights of celebration. Embrace the joy of the festival and let your jewelry reflect your unique style during this vibrant time!
Paavan Kundan Gold Earrings
These Paavan Kundan Gold Earrings from Dishi’s Jewels beautifully combine tradition and elegance. Crafted from rich gold and adorned with radiant Kundan stones, they’re perfect for festive events or special occasions. Their intricate design adds a regal touch to any outfit, making them essential for lovers of classic jewellery. Lightweight and easy to wear, they enhance your ethnic style effortlessly.
Price: INR 45,772. Available online.
Chandrika Ring
The Chandrika Ring by Dumroo is a beautifully designed piece that radiates elegance and charm. Inspired by the moon, its unique crescent shape makes it a distinctive accessory. With its minimalistic yet eye-catching appeal, it’s suitable for both daily wear and special events. Add a touch of sophistication to your look with this timeless and versatile ring.
Price: INR 549. Available online.
Prismatic Amaryllis Adjustable Bracelet
The Prismatic Amaryllis Adjustable Bracelet by Bling Bag infuses elegance into any outfit. Featuring a vibrant mix of coloured stones set in a sleek gold-toned frame, this bracelet is both fashionable and adaptable. Its adjustable design ensures a comfortable fit for all wrist sizes, making it perfect for everyday wear or festive celebrations. A must-have for those who enjoy a splash of colour with a sophisticated edge.
Price: INR 1,000. Available online.
Swastik pendant with silver chain
The Swastik Pendant with Silver Chain from Aadyaa is a perfect blend of tradition and sophistication, designed for men who appreciate meaningful symbols. Made from high-quality silver, this intricately crafted Swastik pendant symbolises prosperity and good fortune. Paired with a sturdy silver chain, it’s ideal for both daily and special occasions, offering a timeless masculine appeal.
Price: INR 2,500. Available online.
Teejh Mitali Black Stone Silver Oxidised Clip-On Bugadi
The Teejh Mitali Black Stone Silver Oxidised Clip-On Bugadi merges traditional and modern aesthetics. Featuring a detailed oxidized silver design with a striking black stone at its center, this clip-on ear cuff adds elegance to any ethnic or fusion attire. Easy to wear and versatile, it’s perfect for those seeking a no-piercing accessory that combines comfort and style.
Price: INR 199. Available online.
Round Pearl Choker White
The Round Pearl Choker White by TheMenThing is a chic, minimalist necklace designed for men and boys. With smooth white pearls, this choker brings a fresh and elegant touch to any look. Its adjustable length, ranging from 16 to 24 inches, ensures a perfect fit for both casual and formal settings. A bold statement piece that redefines masculine fashion with timeless charm.
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.
Brooklyn Bracelet
The Brooklyn Bracelet for Men from DhoraIndia is a sleek, modern accessory for everyday wear. Crafted from premium materials, its minimalist yet bold design adds sophistication to any outfit. The adjustable fit guarantees comfort, making it suitable for both casual and festive occasions. A must-have for the modern man who appreciates understated elegance.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
Fine Bangles
These Fine Bangles by Silverlinings feature an exquisite silver filigree design, striking a perfect balance between tradition and elegance. Lightweight yet intricately detailed, they enhance both everyday and festive looks. Crafted with precision, these bangles are a versatile addition to your jewellery collection, offering a timeless touch.
Price: INR 5,623. Available online.
Silver Oxidised Long Necklace
The Silver Oxidised Long Necklace from Viraasi is a stunning piece that effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary styles. With intricate detailing and an elegant design, this necklace makes a bold statement with any outfit. Ideal for festive occasions or casual wear, its lightweight construction ensures comfort while helping you stand out. Elevate your jewellery collection with this timeless accessory.
Price: INR 885. Available online.