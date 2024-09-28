Trends

5 must-have mirror work saris for Navaratri celebrations!

Whether you’re attending lively Garba nights or elegant pujas, mirror work saris can elevate your look with their eye-catching designs
Stunning in saris
Stunning in saris
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

As the festive season approaches, styling saris becomes an exciting way to express your cultural heritage and personal style. Among the myriad of choices, mirror work saris stand out for their vibrant aesthetic and intricate detailing. These stunning pieces not only reflect light beautifully but also add a touch of elegance and charm to any ensemble. Whether you’re attending lively Garba nights or elegant pujas, mirror work saris can elevate your look with their eye-catching designs. Pair them with the right accessories and blouses to create a captivating appearance that celebrates the spirit of the festivities while showcasing your unique style. Here are five saris you can opt for.

classic green sari from Navyasa by Liva
classic green sari from Navyasa by Liva

If green is your colour

The classic green sari is an essential piece that every wardrobe should have. With its intricate mirror detailing adorning the borders and pallu, this sari from Navyasa by Liva radiates sophistication and timeless elegance. Ideal for evening events, it pairs perfectly with bold statement jewellery to create a striking ensemble that captures attention. The rich green hue not only adds depth to your look but also complements various skin tones, making it a versatile choice for any celebration during Navaratri.

Yellow sari by Sangria
Yellow sari by Sangria

Sunny side up 

Bright and cheerful, this sunny yellow sari by Sangria is designed to spread positivity and joy wherever you go. The vibrant mirror work adds a lively sparkle, making it an excellent choice for daytime celebrations and energetic Garba nights. To enhance your festive look, pair this sari with a colourful blouse and playful accessories. Bright bangles and fun earrings can add a whimsical touch, ensuring that you not only look fabulous but also feel the vibrant spirit of the festivities.

Black sari by Inddus
Black sari by Inddus

Black is always in fashion 

This chic black sari by Inddus is the epitome of elegance and sophistication, featuring intricate mirror work that elevates its design. Its versatility allows it to seamlessly transition from daytime events to evening celebrations. Pair it with a metallic or sequined blouse for a glamorous appearance that stands out in any crowd. To complete your look, opt for statement earrings that draw attention to your face and add a touch of sophistication to your overall outfit. This sari is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement while maintaining an air of refinement.

Royal blue sari by Aachho
Royal blue sari by Aachho

Royally blue 

For a chic and refined look, consider this royal blue sari by Aachho that is adorned with stunning mirror motifs. The deep blue shade not only adds a regal touch but also complements a wide range of skin tones, making it an adaptable choice for various occasions. This sari is particularly well-suited for evening festivities, as its reflective details catch the light beautifully, ensuring that you shine throughout the celebrations. Pair it with a sleek blouse and elegant jewellery to create a polished and sophisticated appearance that will turn heads.

Bold red sari from Manyavar
Bold red sari from Manyavar

Bright & red

This bold red sari, from Manyavar embellished with intricate mirror work, is designed to make a statement. Its vibrant hue symbolises energy and passion, making it the perfect choice for dance-filled nights and festive celebrations. To enhance the look, pair it with a contrasting blouse and striking gold jewellery that adds a touch of luxury and glamour. A classic bindi will beautifully complete your festive appearance, tying the entire look together and ensuring you embody the spirit of Navaratri.

These stunning mirror work saris not only celebrate the vibrant traditions of Navaratri but also offer a blend of style and cultural richness that will make your celebrations truly unforgettable.

Stunning in saris
The Coldplay Concert Edit is all you need to accessorise & shine under the lights
Sangria
Navaratri
Manyavar
Navyasa By Liva
Inddus
mirror work saris
Aachho

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com