Master your festive look: 6 essential beauty & fashion must-haves for the season

From subtle to sassy

Transform your festive look with Color Cupid’s vibrant and versatile makeup range. Whether you’re going for a bold, glamorous style or a soft, radiant glow, Color Cupid has you covered. Start by achieving a flawless base with their Primer and Foundation, perfect for evening out your skin tone and providing a smooth, long-lasting finish. Add a burst of color with the Lip Duo—a unique pairing of liquid lipstick and tinted balm that offers intense pigment and hydration. Define your eyes with Kajal and Eyeliner for that perfect festive sparkle. Finish your look with BB Cream for a natural glow and Makeup Remover to refresh and nourish your skin after the celebrations. Get ready to shine bright this festive season!

Price: INR 249 to INR 499. Available online.