Master your festive look: 6 essential beauty & fashion must-haves for the season

Elevate your festive look this season with stunning makeup and jewellery that radiate elegance. Opt for rich, vibrant hues in eyeshadows and lipsticks to create a captivating look that complements your outfit. Highlight your features with a luminous highlighter for that perfect glow. Pair your makeup with exquisite jewellery pieces—think intricate earrings, statement necklaces, and charming bangles that add a touch of glamour. Choose designs that reflect cultural significance, like Navratan stones or traditional motifs, to celebrate the season. Together, these elements will create a dazzling ensemble that showcases your unique style and festive spirit. Shine bright and make a statement!
Rise & shine
Get ready to shine this festive season with Oriflame’s exquisite blend of illuminating pearls. These gems are essential for achieving that perfect holiday glow, offering a natural flush of colour and radiant luminosity. Each jar is a treasure trove of bronzer, blusher, and highlighter pearls, allowing you to create a range of unique and flattering looks. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Youth Reveal Serum, this luxurious formula not only enhances your complexion but also provides a weightless, even finish for youthful, glowing skin. Whether you desire a subtle shimmer or a bold, defined appearance, these pearls are your ticket to beauty that dazzles this festive season.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.
Embrace your inner Goddess
Elevate your festive wardrobe with Kicky and Perky’s Navratna Durga Wooden Earrings from the Aadhira collection. These stunning pieces are a perfect fusion of elegance and cultural richness. Crafted from high-quality wood and 925 sterling silver, they showcase intricate designs that celebrate the divine feminine energy of Durga. As you prepare for Navratri and other celebrations, these earrings serve as both exquisite accessories and symbols of strength and grace. Their lightweight construction ensures comfort as you dance the night away, making them ideal companions for any outfit—be it a traditional saree or a modern ethnic ensemble. Add a touch of sophistication and charm to your festive attire with these must-have earrings.
Price: INR 27,999. Available online.
Here’s your festive glow
Step into the festive season with a radiant complexion using WOW Skin Science’s Vitamin C & Niacinamide Brightening Kit. This thoughtfully curated collection includes a Vitamin C and Niacinamide Face Wash, Skin Mist Toner, Face Serum, and Face Cream, all designed to rejuvenate and brighten dull, dehydrated skin. The powerful duo of Vitamin C—renowned for its brightening and antioxidant properties—and Niacinamide, which fortifies the skin barrier and improves texture, works wonders in reducing pigmentation, minimizing pores, and repairing daily skin damage. Regular use of this brightening kit leaves your skin feeling refreshed, dewy, and radiant, ensuring you glow from within—perfect for both festive occasions and everyday wear!
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Exude confidence
Complete your festive look with Oriflame’s All or Nothing Amplified Parfum. This captivating scent features a luxurious amber floral blend highlighted by voluptuous Tuberose and daring Red Ginger. With a long-lasting formula that envelops you in its enchanting aroma for up to 10 hours, it’s ideal for holiday parties and celebrations. This sophisticated fragrance enhances any outfit—whether traditional or contemporary—boosting your confidence and leaving a memorable impression. Embrace the spirit of the season and let this parfum be the essential finishing touch to your festive ensemble!
Price: INR 5,499. Available online.
Your perfect fit
This festive season, Rangita invites you to explore an array of kurtis that beautifully blend tradition with modern flair. From breathable cotton to elegant georgettes and soft rayons, the fabric selections cater to every personal style. Whether you’re drawn to a flowy, flared silhouette or a sleek straight cut, Rangita offers designs that appeal to all tastes. Adorned with embroidered details, vibrant prints, and contemporary cuts, each piece exudes festive charm, making them ideal for celebrations. With sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, every woman can find the perfect fit without compromising on style. Whether you’re looking for something playful, bold, or timelessly traditional, Rangita’s diverse collection ensures you remain comfortable and chic throughout the festivities.
Price: INR 499 to INR 1,499. Available online.
From subtle to sassy
Transform your festive look with Color Cupid’s vibrant and versatile makeup range. Whether you’re going for a bold, glamorous style or a soft, radiant glow, Color Cupid has you covered. Start by achieving a flawless base with their Primer and Foundation, perfect for evening out your skin tone and providing a smooth, long-lasting finish. Add a burst of color with the Lip Duo—a unique pairing of liquid lipstick and tinted balm that offers intense pigment and hydration. Define your eyes with Kajal and Eyeliner for that perfect festive sparkle. Finish your look with BB Cream for a natural glow and Makeup Remover to refresh and nourish your skin after the celebrations. Get ready to shine bright this festive season!
Price: INR 249 to INR 499. Available online.