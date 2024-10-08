Essential outfits for men this Navratri

With Navratri here, it’s the perfect time for men to showcase their style through outfits that harmoniously blend tradition and modernity. This nine-night festival honors the divine feminine, making it an ideal occasion for elegant kurtas, stylish dhotis, and contemporary fusion wear. In this guide, we’ll present nine standout looks for each day of the celebration, ensuring you remain comfortable and stylish while enjoying the festivities. Get ready to impress with your festive fashion this Navratri!
Vibrant in yellow
The Aashna Yellow Kurta set from Gargee Designers is a vibrant choice for festive occasions. Made from soft, breathable fabric, this set features a beautifully designed kurta with intricate detailing and a comfortable fit. The cheerful yellow colour embodies the spirit of celebration, making it perfect for Navratri. Paired with matching bottoms, this kurta set effortlessly blends tradition with modern flair.
Price: INR 15,000. Available online.
Dhoti pants are here
The Contrast Border Dupion Silk Dhoti Pants in Cream by Utsav Fashion elegantly combines tradition with style. Crafted from premium dupion silk, these dhoti pants showcase a subtle cream colour highlighted by a striking contrast border. Comfortable and graceful, they pair beautifully with kurtas or jackets, making them ideal for festive occasions.
Price: INR 1,487. Available online.
Red is always in
The Vastramay Men’s Red Chinon Kurta is a stylish traditional piece, perfect for festive events and celebrations. Made from Chinon fabric, it features all-over printed sequins, embroidered details, and a knee-length design with full sleeves and a mandarin collar. Its button closure and side slits enhance comfort, making it a chic choice.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Foil & floral prints
The Milano Red Foil Work Long Kurta by Shasak is ideal for weddings and festive gatherings. Made from premium muslin, it features intricate foil and floral prints, providing a stylish ethnic look. With a mandarin collar and long sleeves, this knee-length kurta is a fantastic choice for traditional occasions.
Price: INR 1,700. Available online.
If purple is your colour
The Deep Purple Kurta from The Kurta Company is a sophisticated option for festive and formal occasions. Featuring all-over embroidery and a rich purple hue, it exudes elegance. Designed for a comfortable fit, this kurta adds a touch of tradition with a modern twist, making it perfect for celebrations.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Patola prints
The Maroon Patola Printed Shirt by TistaBene offers a stylish blend of tradition and contemporary design. With a bold Patola-inspired print, this shirt adds cultural flair to your wardrobe. Made from comfortable fabric, it’s suitable for both casual outings and festive occasions.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Cotton comfort
The Men’s Block Printed Lightweight Cotton Shirt by Dennison combines style and comfort in a modern oversized fit. Crafted from soft, breathable cotton, it features intricate block prints, making it perfect for casual outings or layering in warmer weather. Its relaxed design ensures ease of movement while maintaining a contemporary look.
Price: INR 839. Available online.
White is classic
The White Navratri Kurta for Men by Klothtrend blends tradition and style beautifully. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it features intricate Gamthi embroidery and real mirror detailing. The classic white colour makes it versatile for festive occasions, while the craftsmanship reflects cultural richness, ensuring comfort and standout style.
Price: INR 1,449. Available online.
For Garba nights
The Navratri Festival Men’s Kurta from Tulip Designer is crafted for Garba celebrations. Made from soft, breathable fabric, this kurta features intricate detailing that combines traditional style with modern comfort. Its vibrant design makes it perfect for Navratri events, offering ease of movement and style.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.