6 saris for the festive season that are sure to make heads turn!

With the festive season upon us, adorning oneself in traditional attire is a true delight. The timeless elegance of saris remains unmatched, effortlessly transcending trends. This season, the chic fusion of traditional and Western styles has captivated many women, making it a stylish choice. Yet, with a plethora of fabric options available, choosing the right one can be daunting. If you're uncertain about what to wear this festive season, discover six exquisite saris from Silchic that are guaranteed to unleash your inner diva. And of course, these stunning pieces also make perfect gifts for those you cherish.
Sindoor organza embroidered sari
This sari is a wonderful choice for the festivities. Its vibrant crimson-red colour and matching blouse perfectly capture the celebratory spirit. Made from a lightweight, sheer fabric with both machine and hand-embroidered motifs, it features a scalloped border along the hemline, making it an ideal outfit for the season.
Shringar sequence georgette drape sari
This eye-catching fuchsia pink belt sari is crafted from luxurious embroidered georgette. The pre-draped, pleated design offers effortless style and convenience. With a fully hand-embroidered belt and intricate trim, it’s a stunning choice. The blouse is beautifully designed and complements the rich Chanderi silk pants, providing a soft finish and complete elegance.
Sindoor crepe kaftan with dori on waist
A kaftan is an outstanding option that marries traditional charm with modern comfort. This vibrant red floor-length kaftan exudes love and passion. Crafted from high-quality crepe, it features attractive trim work on the neckline and sleeves, with a playful dori that suits various occasions.
Shringar embroidered organza sari
This lightweight fuchsia pink sari is perfect for the festive season, combining style with ease of wear. Made from organza, it showcases elegant machine and handmade motifs. The accompanying blouse, with a beautiful scoop neckline, adds sophistication, while the decorative border completes this lovely ensemble.
Sindoor georgette anarkali set
Anarkali suits are timeless and perfect for festive occasions. This vibrant crimson red multi-panel anarkali, with a golden border, is a beautiful choice. It includes a lurex dupatta and an embroidered belt that enhances its beauty. The floor-length design and zero neck cut make it a stunning choice.
Shringar crepe fringe drape set
One of the hottest trends in ethnic wear is the drape set, making it a great attire to adorn this season. This luxurious crepe drape set features a sequined fringe dupatta and a stylish V-neck blouse with intricate trim. Paired with chic pants, this contemporary ensemble is sure to impress.
Price starts at INR 15,000. Available online.