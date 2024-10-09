Exquisite saris to celebrate tradition & elegance this Durga Puja

As the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja is here, it’s the perfect moment to adorn yourself in attire that reflects both tradition and grandeur. Rich reds and whites, enhanced by intricate zari work, create a stunning drape ideal for celebrating the cultural and spiritual essence of the season. Whether you’re participating in rituals or family gatherings, these luxurious saris, with their detailed craftsmanship and opulent borders, exude a divine charm — making them a perfect choice for the festive days ahead. This Durga Puja, elevate your wardrobe with these exquisite saris from Shobitam.
Banarasi pure katan silk sari
This sari is a magnificent choice for the Durga Puja celebrations, beautifully embodying the spirit of the occasion while honoring tradition. The vibrant red and serene white weave together in this exquisite drape, complemented by lavish borders featuring charming dome motifs in Kadhiyal weaves. The opulent zari work showcases the exceptional skill of Banarasi artisans, and the katan silk fabric provides a radiant texture, infusing the sari with divine elegance.
Price: INR 30,104.66
Wide border linen sari in ivory and red with gold zari
Perfect for the Durga Puja festivities, this laal paar sari features traditional colours from Bengal, merging ivory and red in a contemporary linen design. Its wide golden borders add a stunning shimmer, while charming tassels and a vibrant golden pallu make it truly eye-catching. This exquisite piece comes with an unstitched running blouse and finished falls and pico, ensuring you embody the rich cultural heritage of the season with elegance during rituals and celebrations.
Price: INR 7,280.75
Ready-to-wear pujo Kanjeevaram sari
Celebrate Durga Puja in style with this stunning semi-silk sari from Isadora Life, featuring a beautiful blend of white and red. In collaboration with Shobitam, this design prioritises convenience and elegance, featuring an attached petticoat and a unique ‘Wrap in 1 Minute’ function, allowing for effortless draping. The woven Kanjeevaram border adds a touch of traditional charm, ensuring you look radiant and feel comfortable throughout the festivities. Accompanied by a semi-silk blouse, this ensemble is perfect for all your rituals and gatherings.
Price: INR12,999
Bengali cotton handloom tant with Begampuri naksha weaving
Elevate your Durga Puja celebrations with this enchanting cotton khadi sari from Isadora Life, adorned with a beautiful Begampuri floral pattern that embodies the festive spirit. Designed for modern elegance and convenience, this sari also features an attached petticoat with a unique ‘Wrap in 1 Minute’ feature. This hassle-free option eliminates the need for a separate petticoat, and it comes with a comfortable cotton blouse piece, ensuring you look stylish as you partake in rituals and family gatherings.
Price: INR 4,759