Festive fusion: How sneakers and ethnic wear are becoming the season's style statement

This festive season, sneakers are stepping into the spotlight, reshaping the footwear game for traditional attire. Forget the heels and jootis—pairing sneakers with ethnic wear is fast becoming a trend for those who want both style and comfort during celebrations. Whether it's a flowing lehenga or a smart sherwani, sneakers are proving to be the perfect addition.

Sneakers & Ethnic Wear: A Trendy Twist for the Festive Season

As we gear up for the upcoming festive celebrations, it’s time to reconsider the age-old footwear choices. Sneakers are making waves in the fashion world, blending modern comfort with the elegance of traditional wear. Here are some ideas on how to incorporate sneakers into your festive wardrobe:

Saris & Sneakers: A surprising yet stylish combination, sleek white or pastel sneakers paired with a sari create an effortlessly chic look. Opt for minimal designs to keep the focus on the saree while ensuring comfort throughout long celebrations.

Kurta Sets & White Sneakers: A pair of classic white sneakers works wonders with kurta sets, whether pastel or bold. This laid-back yet stylish look offers freshness without compromising on the traditional essence.

Lehengas & Chunky Sneakers: For those looking to make a statement, pairing lehengas with chunky sneakers adds an edgy twist. Metallic tones or neon-coloured kicks bring a fun, eye-catching element to the outfit, perfect for dancing the night away.

Sherwanis & High-Tops: For men, high-top sneakers paired with sherwanis blend traditional elegance with street-style vibes. Opt for neutral tones like black or tan to keep it stylish but subtle.

This festive season, sneakers are proving that style doesn’t have to come at the expense of comfort. So, whether you're dressing up in ethnic wear or embracing fusion fashion, consider swapping your heels or jootis for a pair of trendy sneakers and dance through the festivities in comfort.