Celebrate Karva Chauth with these exquisite pieces of diamond jewellery

Karva Chauth is a significant festival celebrated by married women in India, marking a day of fasting and devotion for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik, women begin their fast before sunrise and break it only after sighting the moon in the evening. The festival symbolises love, commitment, and the strength of marital bonds. Women often dress in vibrant attire, adorn themselves with jewellery, and participate in rituals that honour the sacred bond of marriage, reinforcing their devotion and faith in their partners.

To elevate this special occasion, ORRA has unveiled its exquisite collection of diamond jewellery. Whether you’re looking to gift a loved one or treat yourself, these stunning pieces are designed to add an unparalleled touch of elegance and sparkle to your celebrations.

The thoughtfully designed Karwa Chauth Box Set epitomises love and tradition. This exquisite set features a meticulously crafted diamond-studded pendant, complemented by matching earrings and a delicate ring. The pendant, adorned with shimmering diamonds, serves as a captivating focal point, elevating any Karwa Chauth ensemble. Whether you wear it as a standalone statement piece or layer it with other jewellery for a more elaborate look, this set will undoubtedly turn heads and draw compliments. With its timeless design, this set captures the spirit of the occasion, making it a perfect gift for yourself or a beloved partner.