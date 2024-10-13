Kareena Kapoor dazzles in a purple lehenga by Anamika Khanna for Dussehra, setting ethnic fashion goals

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is serving major ethnic fashion goals for the festive season. The 44-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in a breathtaking purple lehenga, perfect for the occasion of Dussehra. Kareena, known for her impeccable style, effortlessly rocks both modern and traditional looks. Her latest ensemble showcases her versatility and timeless elegance.

The purple lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, was a true masterpiece. The blouse featured a scoop neckline adorned with intricate hand embroidery in vibrant hues, while the matching skirt was heavily embellished with intricate designs. A coordinating dupatta with gold embroidered borders completed the look, exuding a regal aura.