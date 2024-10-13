Kareena Kapoor dazzles in a purple lehenga by Anamika Khanna for Dussehra, setting ethnic fashion goals

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is serving major ethnic fashion goals for the festive season. The 44-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in a breathtaking purple lehenga, perfect for the occasion of Dussehra. Kareena, known for her impeccable style, effortlessly rocks both modern and traditional looks. Her latest ensemble showcases her versatility and timeless elegance.
The purple lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, was a true masterpiece. The blouse featured a scoop neckline adorned with intricate hand embroidery in vibrant hues, while the matching skirt was heavily embellished with intricate designs. A coordinating dupatta with gold embroidered borders completed the look, exuding a regal aura.
Kareena accessorised the ensemble with traditional silver jewellery, including a layered necklace, a broad bracelet, and statement earrings. Her makeup complemented the outfit perfectly. Nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick completed the look, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun with a red bindi adorning her forehead.
Kareena’s stunning pictures have quickly gone viral on social media, earning praise and admiration from fans. Her ability to effortlessly pull off any look continues to inspire and amaze. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Singham Again, Kareena's style continues to shine brighter than ever.