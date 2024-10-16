5 iconic Halloween costumes for you and your pet

From Scooby-Doo to Toothless, these Halloween costume ideas will help you and your furry friend steal the show with outfits
5 iconic halloween costumes for you and your pet
5 iconic halloween costumes for you and your petYouTube

Halloween is around the corner, and what better way to dress up than coordinating with your furry best friend? We’ve compiled five iconic costumes inspired by famous pet-and-owner duos from movies and cartoons. Whether you're going for spooky, cute, or adventurous, these costume ideas will make you and your pet the star of any Halloween gathering!

Shaggy and Scooby-Doo from Scooby-Doo

Shaggy and Scooby-Doo
Shaggy and Scooby-Doo

Everyone’s favorite mystery-solving duo! You can easily pull this off with a green shirt and brown pants for Shaggy, while your pet wears a Scooby-Doo collar or a brown outfit with black spots. Ready for some spooky mysteries?

Harry Potter and Hedwig from Harry Potter

Harry Potter and Hedwig
Harry Potter and Hedwig

Dress up as the famous wizard with a black robe, glasses, and a wand, and turn your pet into Hedwig the owl. A white feathery costume or a simple white hoodie with owl wings will do the trick for your four-legged friend.

Ash and Pikachu from Pokémon

Ash and Pikachu
Ash and Pikachu

Go on a Halloween adventure as Ash Ketchum in a blue jacket, hat, and fingerless gloves, while your pet rocks a Pikachu onesie. Perfect for all the Pokémon fans out there!

Muriel and Courage from Courage the Cowardly Dog

Muriel and Courage
Muriel and Courage

Dress your pet as Courage, the pink, wide-eyed, and always nervous dog, and you can be Muriel Bagge, the kind woman who adopted him. A pink doggy suit for your furry friend and overalls, a hat, and glasses for you will make this spooky cartoon duo come to life!

Hiccup and Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon

Hiccup and Toothless
Hiccup and Toothless

Become the fearless dragon rider Hiccup with a Viking-style outfit and helmet, while your pet transforms into the lovable and fierce Toothless with a black dragon costume. This one is sure to impress, and it's perfect for adventurous spirits!

5 iconic halloween costumes for you and your pet
3 years of Sardar Udham: 5 facts you didn’t know about Shoojit Sircar’s acclaimed film
Pikachu
Courage
Scooby-Doo
Toothless
Hedwig
Halloween costume ideas

Related Stories

No stories found.