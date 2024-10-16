5 iconic halloween costumes for you and your pet

Halloween is around the corner, and what better way to dress up than coordinating with your furry best friend? We’ve compiled five iconic costumes inspired by famous pet-and-owner duos from movies and cartoons. Whether you're going for spooky, cute, or adventurous, these costume ideas will make you and your pet the star of any Halloween gathering!
Everyone’s favorite mystery-solving duo! You can easily pull this off with a green shirt and brown pants for Shaggy, while your pet wears a Scooby-Doo collar or a brown outfit with black spots. Ready for some spooky mysteries?
Dress up as the famous wizard with a black robe, glasses, and a wand, and turn your pet into Hedwig the owl. A white feathery costume or a simple white hoodie with owl wings will do the trick for your four-legged friend.
Go on a Halloween adventure as Ash Ketchum in a blue jacket, hat, and fingerless gloves, while your pet rocks a Pikachu onesie. Perfect for all the Pokémon fans out there!
Dress your pet as Courage, the pink, wide-eyed, and always nervous dog, and you can be Muriel Bagge, the kind woman who adopted him. A pink doggy suit for your furry friend and overalls, a hat, and glasses for you will make this spooky cartoon duo come to life!
Become the fearless dragon rider Hiccup with a Viking-style outfit and helmet, while your pet transforms into the lovable and fierce Toothless with a black dragon costume. This one is sure to impress, and it's perfect for adventurous spirits!