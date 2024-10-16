Victoria’s Secret returns with transgender models, Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani, leading the runway

Victoria’s Secret made headlines with its return after a six-year hiatus, featuring two transgender models, Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani, walking the runway as VS Angels. This marked a significant step towards inclusivity for the renowned lingerie brand, which had faced criticism for its lack of diversity in the past.

The show also featured other renowned models like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, and Barbara Palvin.

Valentina Sampaio, dressed in a stunning black bikini set with sequin embellishments, exuded confidence and elegance on the runway. She paired the lingerie with a black see-through mesh skirt, stilettos, hoop earrings, and dramatic black wings. Her blonde hair was styled in loose, teased curls, completing her glamorous look.