Victoria’s Secret returns with transgender models, Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani, leading the runway

Victoria’s Secret made headlines with its return after a six-year hiatus, featuring two transgender models, Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani, walking the runway as VS Angels. This marked a significant step towards inclusivity for the renowned lingerie brand, which had faced criticism for its lack of diversity in the past.
The show also featured other renowned models like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, and Barbara Palvin.
Valentina Sampaio, dressed in a stunning black bikini set with sequin embellishments, exuded confidence and elegance on the runway. She paired the lingerie with a black see-through mesh skirt, stilettos, hoop earrings, and dramatic black wings. Her blonde hair was styled in loose, teased curls, completing her glamorous look.
Alex Consani, also a transgender model, made a powerful statement by walking the runway in a sequin-embellished sleeveless bra top and matching bikini bottoms. She accessorised her look with a waist chain, star-adorned blue wings, silver stilettos, and striking makeup.
Victoria’s Secret released a statement expressing their commitment to inclusivity and their desire to deliver a show that reflects the modern woman. “We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!” the statement read.
The show’s inclusion of transgender models is a significant step towards promoting diversity and representation in the fashion industry.