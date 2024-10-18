Kiara Advani is the style maven in a white ruched dress

As for her accessories, Kiara chose an effortlessly chic and minimalist approach that elevated her ensemble without drawing focus away from the dress. She adorned herself with sophisticated white-and-gold earrings, adding a glimmer of glamour that wasn’t too overpowering. Delicate golden rings adorned her fingers, while her heels, adorned with floral detailing, mirrored the ruffles on her dress, making her look a symphony of perfection from head to toe.

For her makeup, Kiara embraced a soft, glowing aesthetic in warm, earthy tones. Her lips were painted in a soft brown hue, while her blushed and highlighted cheeks gave her a radiant, fresh-faced glow. Her eyes were defined with brown kohl on the waterline, mascara-swept lashes, and impeccably arched brows, lending a dreamy, captivating effect to her look.

Completing the ensemble, the War 2 actress styled her hair in a chic half-updo, adding both elegance and a playful charm. The hairstyle perfectly complemented the light, youthful vibe she radiated.

With every appearance, Kiara Advani reminds us why she is the ultimate fashion goddess we all aspire to be — on-screen, at glamorous events, and in every fashion fantasy. Whether gracing the silver screen or reigning over the red carpet, Kiara continues to prove that she is Bollywood’s undisputed style icon, here to reign and dazzle, and we are loving every moment of it.