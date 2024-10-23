Waste more time with Ananya Panday!

In a fast-paced world where every second counts, slowing down or like they say, ‘take it slow’ is what seems to be the need of the hour. Watch brand Timex has launched ‘Waste More Time’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Ananya Panday. The campaign encourages people to relish the joy of slowing down, reminding us that time spent discovering the freedom to be ourselves is time well spent.

In this campaign, Ananya showcases the latest Fall/Winter collection from Timex. Whether she’s playing games, enjoying her favourite music, or soaking up the sun at the beach, she perfectly embodies the essence of ‘Waste More Time.’ Ananya showcases a blend of chic and modern minimalism, setting a new benchmark for high-fashion wristwear.

The collection includes standout pieces like the trendsetting Q Timex and the limited-edition Timex Fria Peekaboo, both representing individuality and effortless style. With a playful sophistication, the collection encourages appreciation for the finer details and joy in every moment.