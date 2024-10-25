What’s in a box? A whole lot of art! A perfect Diwali gift box

Gifting art holds deep significance as it embodies thoughtfulness and personal connection. Art reflects the recipient’s taste, emotions, and experiences, making it a meaningful keepsake. It supports artists and promotes cultural appreciation, while also enriching living spaces. Ultimately, gifting art fosters creativity, conversation, and a lasting impact on relationships.

Club Artizen, a Hyderabad-based social enterprise dedicated to promoting sustainable, handmade crafts, has unveiled its 2024 Festive Boxes. These boxes feature traditional art by master artisans and customizable sustainable products sourced from craft clusters and NGOs across India.

The festive boxes highlight India’s rich traditional arts while supporting artisans’ livelihoods. Each box features a specific art form—Pichchvai, Gond, Sohrai, or Madhubani—and contains sustainable products crafted by Indian artisans. Inside, you’ll find details about the art and the artist, who earns a royalty for each box sold.

For Diwali, three box options are available: