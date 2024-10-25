What’s in a box? A whole lot of art! A perfect Diwali gift box

Gifting art holds deep significance as it embodies thoughtfulness and personal connection. Art reflects the recipient’s taste, emotions, and experiences, making it a meaningful keepsake. It supports artists and promotes cultural appreciation, while also enriching living spaces. Ultimately, gifting art fosters creativity, conversation, and a lasting impact on relationships.
Club Artizen, a Hyderabad-based social enterprise dedicated to promoting sustainable, handmade crafts, has unveiled its 2024 Festive Boxes. These boxes feature traditional art by master artisans and customizable sustainable products sourced from craft clusters and NGOs across India.
The festive boxes highlight India’s rich traditional arts while supporting artisans’ livelihoods. Each box features a specific art form—Pichchvai, Gond, Sohrai, or Madhubani—and contains sustainable products crafted by Indian artisans. Inside, you’ll find details about the art and the artist, who earns a royalty for each box sold.
For Diwali, three box options are available:
1. Sohrai Art Box: Featuring artwork by Manikchand, this box includes three products made from block-printed fabric and plant-based leather: a wallet, luggage tag, and visiting card holder. Sohrai, with a history of around 11,000 years, is a rare art form practiced in Jharkhand.
2. Pichhvai Box: Created by Udaipur-based Sachin Kothari, this box contains a block-printed photo frame and a handmade paper diary from a women’s project in Rajasthan. Pichhvai is known for its intricate depictions of Lord Krishna and his life.
3. Gond Art Box: Featuring Lilesh Urweti’s artwork, this box includes festive items like a toran, a newspaper bowl, and terracotta diyas. Gond art is a vibrant tribal style from central India, known for its detailed patterns inspired by nature and folklore.
4. Madhubani Box: Featuring art by Vijaykumar Jha, this box contains premium dry fruits and a festive décor item made by artisans.
“Our 2024 Festive Catalogue aims to spotlight India’s diverse traditional arts, which are inherently sustainable and celebratory. We empower rural artisans through contemporary products,” says founder Anita Hariharan.
Each box sold also generates a royalty for the artist, ensuring fair compensation for their creative contributions.
“Our approach combines the promotion of sustainable products with support for traditional crafts, evident in our festive offerings,” says Meera Rajagopalan, co-founder.
Price on request. Available online.
