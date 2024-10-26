20 dazzling gifts to light up your celebrations

Diwali is all about spreading joy and love, and what better way to do that than with fabulous gifts? Here’s a curated list of 20 dazzling presents that will light up your celebrations this year!
Get ready to wow with this exclusive India edition VSling Bag by Valentino! With only 25 pieces available, this bag features intricate embroideries and sparkling teardrop crystals, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Grab it at Valentino’s Mumbai and New Delhi boutiques from October 24, 2024.
Priced at Rs 1,25,000. Available online.
Make a statement with these stunning chandelier earrings adorned with Zambian emeralds. The chic rose cuts will ensure you steal the spotlight at any gathering!
Price on request. Available online.
Gift the secret to fabulous hair! Infused with mango butter and flaxseed oil, this luxurious conditioner hydrates and nourishes, ensuring your loved ones flaunt vibrant, frizz-free locks all year round.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.
Embrace elegance with this vibrant collection that reflects Jaipur’s royal heritage. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to anyone's wardrobe this festive season!
Price on requests. Available online.
Pamper your loved ones with La Pink’s exclusive gift sets featuring 100 per cent microplastic-free formulations. Because everyone deserves a little indulgence this Diwali!
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate gifting with this curated collection featuring a stylish wallet, premium fragrance, and a sleek belt. A perfect combo for the modern man!
Priced at Rs 1,999 onwards. Available online.
Gift the joy of glowing skin with Akind’s Build, Balance, and Protect range. Perfect for a mini spa day at home!
Price on request. Available online.
Add a touch of glamour with Eurumme's stunning new bags adorned with gold and silver beads. The perfect accessory for any festive outfit!
Price on request. Available online.
Explore exquisite jewellery that combines artistry with contemporary design. Ideal for all your festive and wedding-related needs!
Price on request. Available online.
Sparkle this Diwali with celebrity-approved jewellery that complements both traditional and modern outfits.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your festive wardrobe with this stunning Ivory/Ruby Red Chikankari Tunic — where tradition meets modern flair!
Priced at Rs 22,000. Available online.
Embrace tradition with these breezy, beautifully embroidered dresses that are perfect for any occasion.
Priced at Rs 6,600. Available online.
Celebrate the artisan spirit with colourful, handcrafted gifts from Chumbak. Ideal for festive gifting and hosting!
Priced at Rs 995. Available online.
Gift this exquisite gown to someone special and watch them light up the room with grace!
Priced at Rs 54,999. Available online.
Add sparkle to your loved one’s outfit with this dazzling push-lock chain-handle bag!
Priced at Rs 9,499. Available online.
A perfect blend of style and comfort, this chic pair of shoes is a must-have for every fashionista!
Priced at Rs 18,999. Available online.
Indulge someone special with this luxurious fragrance set—a delightful treat for the senses!
Priced at Rs 14,999. Available online.
Nourish your lips with this brightening balm infused with peptides and Vitamin C for a gorgeous finish.
Priced at Rs 550. Available online.
Gift a stylish and practical jacket that’s perfect for the winter season—ideal for the fashionista in your life!
Priced at Rs 5,999. Available online.
Delight someone who loves gemstones with these elegant earrings—an exquisite addition to any jewellery collection!
Priced at Rs 13,699. Available online.