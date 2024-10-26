20 dazzling gifts to light up your celebrations

Here’s a curated list of dazzling presents that will light up your celebrations this year
20 dazzling gifts to light up your celebrations

Diwali is all about spreading joy and love, and what better way to do that than with fabulous gifts? Here’s a curated list of 20 dazzling presents that will light up your celebrations this year!

1. Valentino Garavani VSLING Bag

Get ready to wow with this exclusive India edition VSling Bag by Valentino! With only 25 pieces available, this bag features intricate embroideries and sparkling teardrop crystals, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Grab it at Valentino’s Mumbai and New Delhi boutiques from October 24, 2024.

Priced at Rs 1,25,000. Available online.

2. Rosa Amoris Chandelier Earrings

Make a statement with these stunning chandelier earrings adorned with Zambian emeralds. The chic rose cuts will ensure you steal the spotlight at any gathering!

Price on request. Available online.

3. Secret Haircare Flango Conditioner

Gift the secret to fabulous hair! Infused with mango butter and flaxseed oil, this luxurious conditioner hydrates and nourishes, ensuring your loved ones flaunt vibrant, frizz-free locks all year round.

Priced at Rs 799. Available online.

4. U.S. POLO ASSN. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection

Embrace elegance with this vibrant collection that reflects Jaipur’s royal heritage. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to anyone's wardrobe this festive season!

Price on requests. Available online.

5. La Pink Skincare & Hair Care Gift Boxes

Pamper your loved ones with La Pink’s exclusive gift sets featuring 100 per cent microplastic-free formulations. Because everyone deserves a little indulgence this Diwali!

Price on request. Available online.

6. Numero Uno Men’s Accessory Hamper Collection

Elevate gifting with this curated collection featuring a stylish wallet, premium fragrance, and a sleek belt. A perfect combo for the modern man!

Priced at Rs 1,999 onwards. Available online.

7. Akind Skincare Range

Gift the joy of glowing skin with Akind’s Build, Balance, and Protect range. Perfect for a mini spa day at home!

Price on request. Available online.

8. Eurumme Bags

GEO MATHEW

Add a touch of glamour with Eurumme's stunning new bags adorned with gold and silver beads. The perfect accessory for any festive outfit!

Price on request. Available online.

9. Anmol Jewellers

Explore exquisite jewellery that combines artistry with contemporary design. Ideal for all your festive and wedding-related needs!

Price on request. Available online.

10. Joolry by Karishma

Sparkle this Diwali with celebrity-approved jewellery that complements both traditional and modern outfits.

Price on request. Available online.

11. Style Junkiie Festive Collection

Elevate your festive wardrobe with this stunning Ivory/Ruby Red Chikankari Tunic — where tradition meets modern flair!

Priced at Rs 22,000. Available online.

12. Masakali Suits by Thakur Bai

Embrace tradition with these breezy, beautifully embroidered dresses that are perfect for any occasion.

Priced at Rs 6,600. Available online.

13. Chumbak's 'A Starry Diwali' Collection

Celebrate the artisan spirit with colourful, handcrafted gifts from Chumbak. Ideal for festive gifting and hosting!

Priced at Rs 995. Available online.

14. Mac Duggal Beaded Gown

Gift this exquisite gown to someone special and watch them light up the room with grace!

Priced at Rs 54,999. Available online.

15. Charles & Keith Glittered Bag

Add sparkle to your loved one’s outfit with this dazzling push-lock chain-handle bag!

Priced at Rs 9,499. Available online.

16. ECCO Women Sculpted LX 55

A perfect blend of style and comfort, this chic pair of shoes is a must-have for every fashionista!

Priced at Rs 18,999. Available online.

17. Victoria’s Secret Bare Ultimate Fragrance Set

Indulge someone special with this luxurious fragrance set—a delightful treat for the senses!

Priced at Rs 14,999. Available online.

18. Foxtale Glazed Lips Lip Balm

Nourish your lips with this brightening balm infused with peptides and Vitamin C for a gorgeous finish.

Priced at Rs 550. Available online.

19. GAP Canvas Carpenter Zip Jacket

Gift a stylish and practical jacket that’s perfect for the winter season—ideal for the fashionista in your life!

Priced at Rs 5,999. Available online.

20. Tribe Amrapali Pratijna Earrings

Delight someone who loves gemstones with these elegant earrings—an exquisite addition to any jewellery collection!

Priced at Rs 13,699. Available online.

fashion
Shopping
festival
jewellery
gifts
Skincare
celebration
Accessories
exclusive diwali collections

Related Stories

No stories found.