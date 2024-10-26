Alaya Furniturewalla sparkles away like there’s no tomorrow in a gorgeous pink sari

Truly, a sari is that one timeless attire capable of transforming you into anything your heart desires. With countless varieties to choose from, each sari holds the power to express a unique charm and individuality. It’s magical how this exquisite garment can be draped and styled in myriad ways, gracefully adapting to every look and mood. Whether it’s elegance, boldness, or tradition you seek, a sari effortlessly embodies it all, allowing you to embrace the essence of any style with unmatched grace and allure. Someone who is just making us swoon in a sari is none other than Alaya Furniturewalla.

The diva dazzled in a mesmerising pre-draped sari by the renowned Manish Malhotra, looking nothing short of enchanting. The sari, in a soft pink hue, was lavishly adorned with sequins arranged in a captivating pattern, creating a subtle shimmer with every movement. She paired this exquisite piece with a matching halter bralette, featuring a daring plunging neckline and embellished with a scattering of glistening stones that added an aura of pure glamour. Keeping her accessories minimal, Alaya chose a delicate pair of sleek top earrings, allowing the outfit to command the spotlight. Her hair, styled in a casual, tousled manner, complemented her look beautifully, while her makeup embraced a radiant, dewy finish that elevated her elegance to perfection.