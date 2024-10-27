Neeru Bajwa exudes boss lady vibes in a stylish purple pantsuit

Born in Canada, the 44-year-old actress has carved a niche for herself in Punjabi cinema after starting her career in television. She debuted in 2005 with TV shows like Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, followed by Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, and Guns and Roses. Her breakthrough in Punjabi cinema came with the multi-starrer Saadi Love Story in 2013, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. That same year, Neeru’s pairing with Diljit in Jatt and Juliet 2 broke box office records.

Neeru expanded her talents into directing with her debut film Sargi in 2017, which featured her sister Rubina Bajwa. She further showcased her versatility as a producer with Beautiful Billo in 2019.

Most recently, Neeru returned for the third installment of the Jatt and Juliet franchise, which grossed over INR107 crore worldwide. Fans can next see her in the upcoming films Shayar and Shukrana.