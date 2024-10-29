Hello-ween!

What is Halloween without the dramatic joy of transforming your house into a haunted mansion with hidden horrors at every turn...and yourself into its undead residents? With Halloween right around the corner, Bengalureans are doing just that with spooky decor, glamorous makeup and eye-catching nail looks to get themselves party-ready.
Spooky Glam
Although fake blood, vampire teeth and crazy witch hair are always popular with kids, youngsters planning to attend parties are looking for looks that are more glamorous than gore. Rashida Pavthiwala, a city-based makeup artist, says, “Halloween has always been a very fashionable event, it’s not just makeup but a whole look that people want, they’re focussing on characterisation. It’s no longer about just looking scary with oozing blood, stitches and bandages. For example, people will pick up characters like Maleficent, Alice, and Shrek but even with the green base, they want a full glam makeup look. They want weird and wacky more than horrifying and deadly.”
With Deepavali falling on the same day as Halloween this year, some are combining the aesthetics of both festivals. As Prthika Kumaran, creative director of Cocomiiiu makeup studio explains, “People are trying to go for a traditional gothic style look for a lot of events and parties. People usually think of westernised looks when they think of gothic but now there are ghostly Indian brides, giving a creepy twist to tradition.”
Nail-ing It
While spiders, ghosts and witches hats are classic nail designs that continue to be popular, Bengalureans have taken a liking to the cat-eye effect this year – a nail technique that uses a magnet to create a dazzling sheen and swirling patterns. Nail technician Maude Abraham says, “Basically, it gives you depth in the polish so it makes your spooky nail art like spider webs quite interesting.” The nail ring trend, sported by celebrities like Jaqueline Fernandez, Ananya Pandey and Kriti Sanon, has now made its way to Halloween costumes. “People are also using gold nail rings that you wear just above your knuckle to create length and really stand out as an element in their costume,” adds Abraham.
Immersive Decor
Apart from classic decorations like spider webs, skeletons and pumpkins, motion-activated gizmos, including a zombie that crawls across the floor, an Annabel model that rocks back and forth on a toy horse and a skeleton that laughs when someone gets too close, are some decorations that are drawing eyes this year. Jugal Vira, owner of Party Hunterz, a store on Infantry Road, finds that several of his customers are setting up elaborate, themed haunted houses at home.
“One of our customers whose home we decorated had a zombie theme; so we used cut hands, legs, and lots of blood around with the crawling zombie. Bengalureans’ interest in Halloween decorations has grown bigger and bigger, people love to be spooked,” he adds.
Written by: Mahima Nagaraju