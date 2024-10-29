Hello-ween!

Spooky Glam

Although fake blood, vampire teeth and crazy witch hair are always popular with kids, youngsters planning to attend parties are looking for looks that are more glamorous than gore. Rashida Pavthiwala, a city-based makeup artist, says, “Halloween has always been a very fashionable event, it’s not just makeup but a whole look that people want, they’re focussing on characterisation. It’s no longer about just looking scary with oozing blood, stitches and bandages. For example, people will pick up characters like Maleficent, Alice, and Shrek but even with the green base, they want a full glam makeup look. They want weird and wacky more than horrifying and deadly.”

With Deepavali falling on the same day as Halloween this year, some are combining the aesthetics of both festivals. As Prthika Kumaran, creative director of Cocomiiiu makeup studio explains, “People are trying to go for a traditional gothic style look for a lot of events and parties. People usually think of westernised looks when they think of gothic but now there are ghostly Indian brides, giving a creepy twist to tradition.”