Trends

Top 5 saris to shine in style this Ganesh Chaturthi

Get festive ready with these elegant saris
Elegant saris
Elegant saris
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of devotion, vibrant colours, and impeccable style. Saris offer a perfect blend of tradition and grace for this festive occasion. Here are five saris to help you shine during the 2024 celebrations:

Anouk sari
Anouk sari

Banarasi silk sari with zari work

Timeless and regal, Banarasi silk saris from Anouk are an excellent choice for Ganesh Chaturthi. Their intricate zari work and rich silk fabric add a touch of grandeur. Choose vibrant colours like red, emerald green, or royal blue, and pair with traditional gold jewellery for a complete look.

Sari from Navyasa by Liva
Sari from Navyasa by Liva

Contemporary floral sari

If you prefer a modern twist, Navyasa by Liva’s floral-patterned saris offer a contemporary flair. Lightweight and comfortable, they are perfect for long festive days. Opt for bold prints in pastel shades to achieve a chic and fresh appearance.

Karagiri sari
Karagiri sari

Kanjeevaram silk sari in jewel tones

Kanjeevaram silk saris from Karagiri are ideal for South Indian festivities. Their rich texture and lustrous fabric make them a standout choice. Jewel tones like sapphire, ruby, or emerald add depth and sophistication, while intricate motifs and broad borders make a bold statement.

Sari from Fabindia
Sari from Fabindia

Handwoven Chanderi sari

Fabindia’s Chanderi saris are a blend of elegance and simplicity. Known for their lightweight and sheer texture, they are perfect for warm weather. Choose earthy tones like mustard, maroon, or olive green for a refined look, and pair with silver jewellery for a modern touch.

Sari from Inddus
Sari from Inddus

Georgette sari with embellished borders

For a light yet festive option, a georgette sari with embellished borders from Inddus is ideal. The flowy fabric is easy to manage, and subtle sequins or mirror work on the borders add just the right amount of sparkle. Bright colours like fuchsia, coral, or turquoise will ensure you stand out.

Elegant saris
Renowned designer Gaurang Shah takes us through the laborious process of creating exclusive handwoven saris
saris
FabIndia
Ganesh Chaturthi
Navyasa By Liva
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Anouk
Karagiri
georgette sari
Inddus

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com