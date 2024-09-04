Top 5 saris to shine in style this Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of devotion, vibrant colours, and impeccable style. Saris offer a perfect blend of tradition and grace for this festive occasion. Here are five saris to help you shine during the 2024 celebrations:
Banarasi silk sari with zari work
Timeless and regal, Banarasi silk saris from Anouk are an excellent choice for Ganesh Chaturthi. Their intricate zari work and rich silk fabric add a touch of grandeur. Choose vibrant colours like red, emerald green, or royal blue, and pair with traditional gold jewellery for a complete look.
Contemporary floral sari
If you prefer a modern twist, Navyasa by Liva’s floral-patterned saris offer a contemporary flair. Lightweight and comfortable, they are perfect for long festive days. Opt for bold prints in pastel shades to achieve a chic and fresh appearance.
Kanjeevaram silk sari in jewel tones
Kanjeevaram silk saris from Karagiri are ideal for South Indian festivities. Their rich texture and lustrous fabric make them a standout choice. Jewel tones like sapphire, ruby, or emerald add depth and sophistication, while intricate motifs and broad borders make a bold statement.
Handwoven Chanderi sari
Fabindia’s Chanderi saris are a blend of elegance and simplicity. Known for their lightweight and sheer texture, they are perfect for warm weather. Choose earthy tones like mustard, maroon, or olive green for a refined look, and pair with silver jewellery for a modern touch.
Georgette sari with embellished borders
For a light yet festive option, a georgette sari with embellished borders from Inddus is ideal. The flowy fabric is easy to manage, and subtle sequins or mirror work on the borders add just the right amount of sparkle. Bright colours like fuchsia, coral, or turquoise will ensure you stand out.