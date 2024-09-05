Venice Film Festival: Lady Gaga steals the show at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ premiere in a Dior gown and Philip Treacy lace headpiece

Lady Gaga made a grand entrance at the Venice Film Festival, captivating audiences with her stunning appearance at the world premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux. As the co-star of Joaquin Phoenix in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film, Gaga’s presence added to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.

Dressed in a showstopping black velvet gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, Gaga turned heads on the red carpet. The voluminous gown featured a plunging neckline and a dramatic skirt, creating a bold and striking silhouette.