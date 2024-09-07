Festive jewellery gifts: Elegant pieces to add charm and glamour to your celebrations

Jewellery makes for an ideal gift during the festive season, embodying both elegance and heartfelt sentiment. Each piece, whether it’s a sparkling necklace or a delicate bracelet, carries emotional significance, symbolising love, appreciation, and celebration. Gifting jewellery adds a touch of charm and glamour to the festivities, transforming ordinary moments into memorable occasions. The gleam of precious metals and gemstones enhances the festive atmosphere, creating an aura of sophistication and joy. Such thoughtful gifts not only celebrate the season but also serve as lasting reminders of cherished moments and relationships, making every occasion even more special and unforgettable. Here are six exquisite jewellery pieces you could consider gifting.
Immerse yourself in celestial elegance with the Celestial Marquise & Pear Ensemble, a truly breathtaking jewellery set adorned with lab-grown diamonds of exceptional beauty. The Starry Night Necklace by Que By M is a masterpiece that features a total of 86 meticulously arranged diamonds, ranging from 2 carats to 20 cents each. The necklace showcases an exquisite combination of marquise and pear-shaped diamonds, thoughtfully arranged to replicate the dazzling brilliance of a starlit sky. This sophisticated design captures the essence of a celestial night, offering a timeless and enchanting addition to any jewelry collection.
Price: INR 1,985,512. Available online.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of handcrafted jewellery with Totapari’s exquisite designs that beautifully capture the essence of the festive season. Each piece showcases intricate craftsmanship and nature-inspired motifs, offering versatility that complements both Western and Indian attire. Designed to be lightweight and resistant to tarnishing, the Lotus Mist Set is an ideal choice for long events, ensuring you remain stylish and elegant throughout the day. It seamlessly blends artistry with practicality, making it a perfect addition to your festive wardrobe or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Price: INR 6,900. Available online.
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Reliance Jewels’ exclusive Divine Pendant Collection, crafted with precision in 22kt gold. Each pendant is a work of art, drawing inspiration from the sacred symbols of Lord Ganesha, such as the holy Shankh and vibrant hibiscus flowers. The pendants feature a stunning fusion of gold and silver, achieving a perfect balance that makes them truly remarkable. This collection not only symbolizes devotion but also adds a touch of elegance to your festive attire.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your style with the opulent Abstract Heart Pendant by Starkle. Expertly crafted from 18k gold, this pendant showcases a beautifully abstract heart design that infuses any outfit with an artistic and sophisticated touch. The intricate design captures both elegance and modernity, making it a standout accessory for those who appreciate refined and distinctive jewelry. Perfect for making a memorable statement, this exclusive piece offers a blend of sophistication and artistry that will enhance your look with a touch of luxury.
Price: INR 4,960. Available online.
This festive season, elevate your gifting with the DishiS Sterling Silver with Zirconia Reign Pendant, a timeless piece that blends elegance and sophistication effortlessly. The pendant’s refined zirconia stones and sleek, polished sterling silver make it perfect for those who appreciate captivating yet minimalist designs. Made from high-quality sterling silver, this pendant showcases a brilliant zirconia centerpiece that shines with exceptional allure. Gift this beautiful symbol of affection and admiration to make any recipient feel truly cherished on this special occasion.
Price: INR 1,853. Available online.
Enhance your sophistication with the Chic Celestial Pendant from SAR Jewels. Meticulously crafted from 925 Sterling Silver, this stunning piece guarantees both durability and enduring brilliance. Adorned with premium Cubic Zirconia (CZ) stones, it dazzles with a sparkle comparable to diamonds. Offered in elegant Rose Gold or Yellow Gold plating, this pendant radiates refinement and is an ideal accessory for both daily wear and special events.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.