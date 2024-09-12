Ananya Panday takes the internet by storm with her fashionable picks as she promotes ‘Call Me Bae’

Ananya Panday, the epitome of youthful elegance, has firmly established herself as a fashion muse in Bollywood. With an innate sense of style that seamlessly blends chic modernity with timeless grace, she continuously sets the fashion world ablaze with her daring sartorial choices.

Whether draped in avant-garde couture or sporting casual streetwear, Ananya possesses an uncanny ability to transform every ensemble into a work of art. Her fearless experimentation with trends, colours, and silhouettes makes her a true trailblazer, inspiring legions to step out of their fashion comfort zones and embrace the extraordinary.

Ananya’s style isn’t just about clothing; it's an enchanting narrative of self-expression, a symphony of elegance and edge that leaves an indelible mark on the world of fashion. Recently, the actress has been busy promoting her latest show Call Me Bae. She has been constantly trying to create a buzz around the same. Some of her social media posts talk volumes about the same.

In fact, in one of her latest posts, she was spotted acing a number of looks with absolute style. For the caption, she says, “#CallMeBae promotions just had to be fashion fun.”

In the first image, Ananya rocked a playful, retro-inspired suit that exudes a mix of modern class and boss-lady chic. The flared bottoms, adorned with a center slit, and the sleeveless vest give the ensemble an undeniable air of sophistication.