Pooja Hegde looks like a ray of sunshine in a stunning yellow dress

Pooja Hegde, with her impeccable fashion sense, reigns supreme as a true style icon. Her ability to effortlessly blend chic elegance with a touch of casual flair sets her apart, whether she’s gracing red carpets or simply running errands. From glamorous event ensembles to laid-back travel looks, Pooja’s wardrobe choices always reflect a perfect harmony of sophistication and modern trends.

Pooja’s versatility in fashion is truly remarkable, as she seamlessly transitions between bold, daring silhouettes and graceful, understated elegance, proving time and again that her fashion game is nothing short of unbeatable.

The recent addition to her lookbook is a stunning yellow dress. Yes, the actress shared glimpses of the same on Instagram. Pooja radiated sunshine in a sleeveless yellow bodycon dress by designer Supria Munjal. The figure-hugging ensemble, adorned with ruched details and delicate beaded elements, exuded panache. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added a bold, risqué touch, which Pooja pulled off with effortless grace.

Diamond earrings and statement rings provided just the right amount of sparkle, completing her radiant look. For her makeup, she opted for rosy-highlighted cheeks and nude lips, while her eyes dazzled with classic winged eyeliner, mascara-coated wispy lashes, glittery eyeshadow, and perfectly defined brows.