Trends

Selena Gomez slays the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown

The dress featured a captivating halter neckline, adorned with over 600 diamond-cut crystals. The intricate detailing added a touch of glamour and sparkle to the ensemble
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Selena Gomez’s appearance at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was a highlight of the evening, thanks to her stunning Ralph Lauren gown. The timeless silk and velvet dress showcased Gomez’s elegance and sophistication, making her a standout on the red carpet.

The dress featured a captivating halter neckline, adorned with over 600 diamond-cut crystals. The intricate detailing added a touch of glamour and sparkle to the ensemble. The train, a classic element of the dress, further enhanced its dramatic effect.

Gomez’s choice of accessories perfectly complemented the gown. She opted for matching diamond drop earrings, bracelets, and rings, creating a cohesive and luxurious look. Her flawless makeup, including winged eyeliner, minimal makeup, and pastel nails, completed the ensemble. The hairstyle was equally stunning, with Gomez’s hair styled in a sleek updo. The sleek lines of the hairstyle complemented the dress’s elegant silhouette.

Selena’s appearance at the Emmys was a celebration of her achievements as an actress and producer. She received her first-ever acting nomination for her role in Only Murders in the Building, making her the most-nominated Latina producer in Emmys history.

Benny Blanco with Selena
Benny Blanco with Selena Jordan Strauss

The series itself is up for several awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Steve Martin and Martin Short, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Meryl Streep, and Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress awards.

Only Murders in the Building castmates Steve Martin, from left, Martin Short and Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building castmates Steve Martin, from left, Martin Short and Selena GomezChris Pizzello via AP

Gomez’s red carpet look was a testament to her fashion sense and her ability to make a statement. Her choice of the Ralph Lauren gown, along with her impeccable styling and accessories, showcased her as a true fashion icon.

Selena Gomez
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024: From Robert Downey Jr to Selena Gomez, stars set the red carpet on fire
Ralph Lauren
Selena Gomez
76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com