Selena Gomez slays the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown

Selena Gomez’s appearance at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was a highlight of the evening, thanks to her stunning Ralph Lauren gown. The timeless silk and velvet dress showcased Gomez’s elegance and sophistication, making her a standout on the red carpet.

The dress featured a captivating halter neckline, adorned with over 600 diamond-cut crystals. The intricate detailing added a touch of glamour and sparkle to the ensemble. The train, a classic element of the dress, further enhanced its dramatic effect.