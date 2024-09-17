Allison Janney and Mindy Kaling stun on Emmy Awards red carpet in breathtaking outfits by Gaurav Gupta

The 76th Emmy Awards was not only a celebration of television excellence but also a showcase of breathtaking fashion. Celebrities walked the red carpet in dazzling outfits, and Indian designers made a powerful impact, with Gaurav Gupta leading the way. Known for his signature swirling, sculptural designs, Gupta took a fresh approach at the 2024 Emmys, dressing two Hollywood stars in creations that were both elegant and understated.

Gupta’s 2024 Emmy designs proved that his talent goes beyond his iconic embellishments. He dressed renowned actresses Allison Janney and Mindy Kaling, showcasing that minimalist styles can be equally striking when executed with finesse and creativity.

Allison wowed the audience in a Gaurav Gupta Spring 2024 Couture velvet gown that embodied a blend of boldness and elegance. The velvet fabric gave her ensemble an air of old Hollywood glamour, while the striking agni orange shell detail added a contemporary, avant-garde twist. This balance of rich textures and vibrant colours made her gown one of the standout looks of the evening. Janney completed her look with Fiametta jewels and Roger Vivier Viv’ Choc strass platform sandals. Her makeup further enhanced her glamorous vibe, featuring winged eyeliner, bold red lipstick, and soft blush, making her one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.