Kaftans are for all seasons & occasions! 5 ways to style them
Kaftans are the ultimate wardrobe essential, celebrated for their versatility and comfort. These flowing garments effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant events, making them suitable for any occasion. Available in various fabrics, patterns, and colours, kaftans can be dressed up or down with ease. Whether you’re enjoying a sunny day at the beach, heading to brunch, or attending a festive celebration, a kaftan adapts beautifully to each setting. With the addition of accessories like belts, statement jewellery, or chic footwear, you can create a personalised look that showcases your unique style. Embrace the timeless charm of kaftans! Here’s how to style them for any event!
Casual day out
Choose a lightweight cotton kaftan featuring fun prints. Pair it with sandals and oversized sunglasses for a laid-back brunch or park stroll. For added flair, layer with a denim jacket to adapt to changing temperatures.
Beach vibes
Kaftans are ideal as beach cover-ups. Select a bright, breezy fabric to throw over your swimsuit, and complete the look with a floppy hat and flip-flops. A woven tote and bold earrings can enhance your beach style while remaining practical.
Work wear
Opt for a tailored kaftan in neutral tones. Combine it with fitted trousers and loafers for a chic yet comfortable office outfit. Adding a belt can create a more defined silhouette, making it suitable for a professional environment.
Evening elegance
For evening events, choose kaftans made from luxurious fabrics like silk or satin in deep colours or metallics. Pair with elegant heels and a sleek clutch for a sophisticated look. Statement jewellery can further enhance your evening ensemble.
Festive celebrations
For cultural or festive gatherings, pick a kaftan with beautiful embroidery or embellishments in vibrant colours that capture the celebratory spirit. Accessorise with traditional jewellery, such as jhumkas or bangles, and finish off with embellished sandals to embrace the festive vibe.