This Daughter’s Day, make her feel special with these symbolic pieces of jewellery that carry a greater meaning

Daughters are a source of joy, strength, and inspiration, embodying love and resilience in their families. Daughter’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating this unique bond, honoring the contributions and qualities daughters bring into our lives. Gifting jewellery on this day serves as a meaningful gesture, symbolising the lasting connection between parent and child. Elegant pieces like pendants or bracelets or earrings can capture cherished moments and serve as timeless reminders of love and appreciation. Whether it’s a simple design or a statement piece, jewellery reflects the beauty and individuality of each daughter, making the occasion truly memorable.
This Daughter’s Day, celebrate the unique brilliance your daughter brings to your life with De Beers Forevermark’s collection of natural diamond pendants. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to honor her strength, grace, and individuality, serving as a beautiful expression of your love.
Today’s daughters embody resilience and limitless potential, confidently shaping the future. A Forevermark pendant is a meaningful gift, featuring a rare diamond that symbolises your bond. Crafted in 18k gold, these pendants blend modern elegance with classic design, perfect for any occasion. Each piece is a reminder of her inherent qualities and the love she carries with her every day.
Price on request. Available online.
Meticulously crafted with a keen eye for detail, these hoops from Tribe Amrapali feature a stunning blue enamel finish that adds a vibrant pop of colour to any outfit. Their lightweight design ensures comfort, making them easy to wear throughout the day. These striking earrings effortlessly blend modern elegance with a playful charm, making them a delightful accessory for any young fashionista. Whether dressing up for a special occasion or adding flair to a casual look, these hoops are sure to make a statement. Additionally, their Demi Leather Gem-Embellished Heeled Mules (Gold) makes for a perfect gift for your daughter/s.
Price: INR 2,163 (hoops) & INR 6,283 (mules). Available online.
To celebrate the unique bond between parents and daughters, Reliance Jewels has introduced an exclusive collection for Daughter’s Day. This distinctive range of jewellery, inspired by the intricate design of a maze, beautifully reflects the essence of their relationship—a journey filled with love, growth, and discovery.
The maze motif goes beyond mere design; it symbolises the shared experiences and treasured moments that define the parent-daughter connection. Each pendant in this exquisite collection is available in both rose and yellow gold, adorned with delicate diamonds. These pendants celebrate the precious love a daughter brings to her parents' lives, serving as a reminder of the deep and lasting bond they share, making it an ideal choice for this special occasion.