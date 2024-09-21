This Daughter’s Day, make her feel special with these symbolic pieces of jewellery that carry a greater meaning

To celebrate the unique bond between parents and daughters, Reliance Jewels has introduced an exclusive collection for Daughter’s Day. This distinctive range of jewellery, inspired by the intricate design of a maze, beautifully reflects the essence of their relationship—a journey filled with love, growth, and discovery.

The maze motif goes beyond mere design; it symbolises the shared experiences and treasured moments that define the parent-daughter connection. Each pendant in this exquisite collection is available in both rose and yellow gold, adorned with delicate diamonds. These pendants celebrate the precious love a daughter brings to her parents' lives, serving as a reminder of the deep and lasting bond they share, making it an ideal choice for this special occasion.