Bhumi Pednekar treats her fans to a stunning look, dons a blue skirt repurposed from a rug

Bhumi Pednekar is once again making waves, this time with her impeccable sense of style that’s caught everyone’s attention. Known not only for her fashion-forward choices but also for her commitment to sustainability, Bhumi is a fashionista we truly admire. She continuously strikes the perfect balance between haute couture and mindful fashion, and her latest look is yet another testament to that.

For a recent event in the city, the starlet turned heads in a striking fusion ensemble from Georges Hobeika’s Spring 2024 collection. Bhumi opted for a chic turtleneck, full-sleeved green top adorned with a sleek black printed stripe. While the top was eye-catching, it was her skirt that stole the show with its unique story.

At first glance, it appeared to be a stylish wrap-around, but there was a meaningful twist—Bhumi revealed that the skirt was repurposed from a rug! This unexpected and innovative piece featured a full rug design, complete with fringed edges and a daring high slit, showcasing her toned leg. Sharing her excitement on social media, Bhumi wrote, “Tonight, what I love about this piece is that the skirt is repurposed from a rug.”

As the world embraces sustainable fashion, Bhumi’s thoughtful choice is a refreshing nod to the growing movement. An advocate for environmental issues, she once again proves that fashion and sustainability can walk hand in hand, paving the way for a future filled with eco-conscious glamour.