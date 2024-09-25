Shilpa Shetty adds pops of colour to our dull day with her stunning ethnic pick

Shilpa Shetty is the epitome of elegance and glamour, effortlessly merging classic beauty with a contemporary edge. A true fashionista, she turns heads with every appearance, whether draped in a traditional sari or rocking bold, modern ensembles. Shilpa has a flair for making even the simplest outfits look chic, often adding her unique touch that transforms ordinary into extraordinary.

Her sartorial choices are always on point, from stunning silhouettes to avant-garde styles, making her a trendsetter in the fashion world. She exudes confidence, grace, and sophistication, embodying the essence of a true style icon.

The actress once again dazzled us with her impeccable style, leaving everyone captivated by her latest sartorial choice. She graced us with a stunning appearance in a vibrant multi-coloured sari, effortlessly capturing hearts with her undeniable beauty. She donned a breathtaking creation by Gazal Gupta, featuring a medley of coloured patches adorned with sequinned borders that added a touch of dazzling allure.

The sari was paired with a matching blouse, complete with a scalloped hemline and a bold square plunging neckline. Embellished with intricate stone detailing and floral mirror work, the blouse was a complete visual treat.

Shilpa elevated her look with a regal choker showcasing exquisite Meenakari work, along with a striking silver nath and a few oxidised bangles, adding a timeless charm to her ethereal ensemble. She wore her wavy mane open and we loved it all!