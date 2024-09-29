Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a golden Gaurav Gupta gown and Bulgari necklace worth INR 8 crore at IIFA Awards 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The actress made a striking entrance on the red carpet, dressed in a stunning golden gown from Gaurav Gupta’s collection.

Janhvi’s choice of attire for the event was nothing short of breathtaking. The custom-made ‘Gilded Goddess Gown’ featured a strapless plunging neckline, intricate serpent and swan metal accents, shimmering crystal embellishments, and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette. The floor-length gown perfectly accentuated her curves, making it a show-stopping ensemble for the red carpet.