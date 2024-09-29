Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a golden Gaurav Gupta gown and Bulgari necklace worth INR 8 crore at IIFA Awards 2024

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The actress made a striking entrance on the red carpet, dressed in a stunning golden gown from Gaurav Gupta’s collection.
Janhvi’s choice of attire for the event was nothing short of breathtaking. The custom-made ‘Gilded Goddess Gown’ featured a strapless plunging neckline, intricate serpent and swan metal accents, shimmering crystal embellishments, and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette. The floor-length gown perfectly accentuated her curves, making it a show-stopping ensemble for the red carpet.
To complement her glamorous gown, Janhvi accessorised with exquisite jewels from Bulgari. She adorned her neck with a gold choker necklace set with colourful diamonds, and her ears with rose gold Serpenti Viper earrings. She also wore diamond rings to complete her look.
According to reports, the Bulgari choker necklace is valued at a staggering INR 8,00,00,000, while the earrings are priced at INR 8,80,000.
Janhvi’s overall look was completed with equally striking makeup. She opted for shimmering pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheekbones, glossy pink lipstick, and a dewy foundation. Her hair was left loose and styled in soft, wet curls.
The actor’s fans and followers were in awe of her stunning appearance. Many took to social media to praise her beauty and style. Her best friend, Orry, even commented on her Instagram post, calling her a ‘Goddess.’
The IIFA Awards marked a memorable evening for Janhvi, who undoubtedly made a lasting impression with her glamorous and elegant look.