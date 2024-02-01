Ananya Panday dazzles in a chic all-black ensemble at a launch event

Ananya Panday, the dynamic Bollywood actor and Lakmé’s brand ambassador, once again graced the limelight at the launch event for the label's latest offering. Ananya, who assumed the role of the brand’s ambassador in 2022, continues to make waves in the realms of fashion and beauty.

Paparazzi lenses captured Ananya in a mesmerising all-black ensemble, showcasing her innate sense of style. Images circulating on fan and paparazzi pages unveiled Ananya's chic look, featuring a strapless corset blouse paired with a body-hugging skirt. The ensemble, adorned with shimmering black sequin embellishments, exuded a perfect blend of glamour and allure.

The strapless silhouette boasted a plunging sweetheart neckline, asymmetrical hem, and structured boning, accentuating Ananya's figure. The high-waisted skirt added a touch of sophistication with its side slit and floor-length hem.

Ananya elevated the look with minimal yet impactful accessories, including black strappy heels, rings, and a choker necklace. Her makeup choices included feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, muted mauve eye shadow, blush-highlighted cheekbones, a dewy base, and a glossy mauve lip shade. The finishing touch came with centre-parted open locks featuring soft waves.

This event marked another milestone in Ananya’s journey as a style icon. The actor, last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh, continues to make her mark in the industry with a perfect blend of talent and fashion finesse.