Ananya Panday stuns in a pinstriped mini dress at ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ success bash

Ananya Panday, along with co-stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, celebrated the success of their recent release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, at a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The trio stepped out in style for the occasion, attracting attention from paparazzi and fans alike. Ananya's outfit, in particular, received widespread praise from fans for its trendy appeal.

The paparazzi captured the moment Ananya arrived at the venue, greeted the awaiting media, and posed graciously for photographs. For the success bash, Ananya opted for a stunning pinstriped mini dress, showcasing her fashion-forward choices. The outfit demonstrated a creative approach to incorporating pinstripes beyond the traditional pantsuit, offering style inspiration for parties and casual outings with friends.

Also Read: Ananya Panday says 'some criticism is helpful,' shares how she blocks mindless trolling

Ananya’s sleeveless dress featured a midnight black shade adorned with white pinstripes. The design boasted a strapless silhouette, a curved plunge neckline, a corseted bodice cinching her waist, two rose circlets attached with a ribbon embellishing the waist, a form-fitting silhouette accentuating her slender figure, a front slit, and a mini hem length.

Keeping the accessories minimal, Ananya complemented the look with a gem-adorned ring and black pointed kitten heels. Her beauty choices added the finishing touches, including a red manicure, winged eyeliner, blush pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, rosy blush on the cheekbones, defined brows, mascara-enhanced lashes, radiant highlighter, and a dewy base for an overall glamorous appearance.

Also read: Ananya Panday sets mid-week style goals in a lime-green top and denims



Released on Netflix last year on December 26, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan features Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant, Kalki Koechlin, and Suchitra Pillai in pivotal roles. Ananya’s fashionable ensemble at the success bash once again highlighted her style sensibilities, earning admiration from fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.