Kriti Sanon is serving up glam in a checked outfit

Kriti Sanon’s fashion sense is synonymous with uniqueness and grace. She is an icon we have always admired for a classy take on fashion. Be it her day-to-day avatar or the glamorous red carpet looks, Kriti makes sure she puts her best sartorial foot forward no matter what. We are always looking forward to the diva’s new looks. Going through her lookbook often comes with a lot of excitement and happiness.

Today, we stumbled upon her yet another marvellous look and boy, she has nailed it like a queen. Kriti was spotted wearing an all-red checked ensemble showing Burberry’s Reversible padded acrylic-blend sherpa fleece jacket. This came with a stand collar, with a unique two-way zip closure and zip pockets. When this was not enough, she picked Burberry’s Red Check Cotton flannel full-sleeved shirt with a rather relaxed fit, which is handwoven. Alongside, the actress also added a similar mini-skirt.

Kriti looks classy and there’s no doubt about it. To amp up her look further, she added black see-through stockings and boots. Those golden accessories and a neat bun enhanced her overall appearance. Not to miss her exquisite bag and those cool sunglasses.

Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram)

Once, previously, the actress blew our minds away in a red pick. Yes, she tried a monochromatic outfit that had a full-sleeved maroon turtle-neck top. She wore it with a high-waisted mini skirt with double thigh-high slits on each side, flaunting a sultry flash of leg and adding a glam factor to her ensemble. What elevated her style quotient was a brown criss-cross statement belt on her waist and a pair of shiny brown leather boots. With a pair of silver hoop earrings and a straight hairdo, she rounded off her look. Her makeup included mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of mauve on her lips.

Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram)

Kriti's style statements have our hearts!