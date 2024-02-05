Charles & Keith gives a new twist to modern romance

Charles & Keith’s Valentine’s Day campaign explores the contemporary notions of romance and plays up the potential of dressing in line with the occasion. The result is a curated series of date-night appropriate outfit ideas and product recommendations featuring the seasonal capsule that serves inspiration with a lighthearted touch.

The capsule collection itself is a modern take on the beloved quilted technique in signature pink as well as easy to match monochromatic chalk and black tones. Trending boxy bag shapes and shoe styles are presented in tweed and faux leather across the colourways, studded with heart motif embellishments providing a subtle nod to the season of love.

Those wanting a classic date night look can opt for a chic tweed twin set or little black dress with patent toe capped Dahlia Tweed Heart-Print Mary Janes and Nezu Tweed Quilted Heart-Print Bag in matching tone-on-tone fabrication for a touch of Parisian flair.

Go into full on glamour mode by paring down a dramatic minidress – think off shoulder with balloon sleeves – with the unexpected pairing together with Dahlia Padded Quilted Heart-Print Sandals.

Staying in this Valentine’s? Play it cool in preppy chic, styling an oversized sweater dress with Dahlia Heart-Print Chunky Sneakers or wearing the Dahlia Padded Quilted Heart-Print Sandals with over the knee socks alongside a cozy knitted ensemble to make a lasting impression.