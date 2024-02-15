Beyonce sparkles in Gaurav Gupta’s crystal ensemble from 'Aarohanam' edit at NYFW

It was a “sparkley” affair at New York Fashion Week, where Grammy winner Beyonce, also called Queen B by her fans, made heads turn in an outfit by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. He took to his Instagram account, where he shared the slick looks donned by Beyonce.

Talking about this recent outing by the Barbadian queen, the designer shares, Gaurav shares, "For me, Beyoncé embodies boundless grace, so it felt incredibly fitting for her to don the Galaxy Crystal Jacket with the embroidered bodysuit and boots. Just as the jacket evokes the spirit of ascension and transformation, Beyoncé effortlessly infuses every piece she wears with her own unique flair, with her unmatched style and presence."

For the caption, Gupta detailed the look for the readers and adds, "@beyonce in Gaurav Gupta Couture for #NYFW. She wears the Galaxy crystal jacket with embroidered body suit and boots from our recently launched Paris Couture SS’24 collection, Aarohanam."

The statement outfit was from the designer’s recent collection, Aarohanam, which was unveiled at the Paris Couture Week’s Spring Summer 2024. Beyonce looked every inch gorgeous in a celestial-hued blazer dress having a plunging neckline paired with thigh boots and a cowboy hat. She completed her look with a hologram-coloured bag and big sunglasses. The outfit had crystals embedded in it.

He has previously styled globally popular names such as Kylie Minogue, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Priyanka Chopra.