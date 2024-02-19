BAFTA 2024: Emma Stone steals the show in Louis Vuitton creation; Bella Baxter blooms in peach perfection

The BAFTA red carpet shimmered brighter with Emma Stone's arrival. The actor who won the Best Actress trophy for Poor Things wasn’t just a contender, she was a vision. Clad in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, Stone embodied the spirit of her character, Bella Baxter, with a playful one-shoulder peach gown.

Like a blooming flower, the dress boasted a statement puff sleeve, a perfect nod to Bella's whimsical essence. Beneath it, a silky bodice flowed into a dreamy chiffon skirt adorned with a quilted band, echoing the 19th-century setting of the film. Jewels sparkled subtly with a diamond necklace and earrings, while her makeup played with soft hues, a dark pink lip mirroring the dress’s colour and a peachy blush adding a natural glow.

Stone wasn't the only star gracing the event. The BAFTAs were a who's-who of Hollywood royalty, with Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike, and Cate Blanchett adding their own touch of glamour to the red carpet.

But Stone, in her custom gown and captivating portrayal of Bella Baxter, undoubtedly left a lasting impression. In that peach masterpiece, she wasn't just a nominee, she was a blooming beauty, a red carpet highlight, and a true testament to the transformative power of fashion and film

