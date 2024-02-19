BAFTA 2024: Margot Robbie takes Mattel magic to the ceremony; Barbie bows in old Hollywood chic

Tonight's BAFTAs were a star-studded affair, and Margot Robbie, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, stole the show (and some serious style points) with her red-carpet look. Embracing method dressing once again, she channelled Barbie perfection in a custom Armani Privé gown that was equal parts Hollywood icon and modern A-lister.

Remember that stunning pink sequined gown from the Golden Globes? Yep, it was Armani Privé again, but this time with a vintage twist. Picture Old Hollywood glamour, but with a dash of Barbie pink magic. The strapless masterpiece featured a built-in sequined bralette and matching black opera gloves, giving off a vibe reminiscent of the 1960 ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ Barbie, but amped up with even more pink (because, well, why not?).

Jewellery took a backseat to the dress, with only dazzling diamond earrings adding a touch of sparkle. But fear not, fashion detectives! Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal are known for their playful nods to specific vintage Barbiea outfits with each red carpet appearance. While the exact inspiration for this stunning ensemble remains under wraps, there's no doubt it's a love letter to Mattel's iconic doll.

From the perfectly tailored silhouette to the playful pink hue, Robbie’s BAFTAs look was a delightful blend of timeless elegance and cheeky pop culture fun. It’s safe to say Margot Robbie knows how to dress the part – whether she's playing Barbie on screen or simply gracing the red carpet, she exudes star power and undeniable style. So, keep your eyes peeled for more "Barbie" fashion inspirations as she continues her promotional tour – you never know what delightful sartorial surprises await!