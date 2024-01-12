Home Fashion Trends

Boho Radiance: Elevate your Makar Sankranti style with 5 fashionable outfits

Tips to curate a wardrobe that reflects the vibrancy of the season

author_img Team Indulge Published :  12th January 2024 05:12 PM   |   Published :   |  12th January 2024 05:12 PM
Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the transition of winter to spring, calls for a wardrobe that reflects the vibrancy of the season. Embrace the Boho spirit and radiate style with these 5 fashionable outfits that seamlessly blend comfort and trendiness for your Makar Sankranti celebrations:

Floral Sari: Embrace the timeless charm of a floral sari for a traditional yet Boho-inspired look. Choose a sari with vibrant floral patterns and pair it with a contrasting blouse. Add some bohemian jewelry, like layered necklaces and statement earrings, to enhance the overall aesthetic. You can find a variety of options from Navyasa by Liva.

Image Courtesy: Navyasa by Liva

 Boho Dress: Embrace the carefree Boho vibe with a flowing Boho dress. Opt for floral prints, tiered silhouettes, or lace details for a whimsical and feminine look. Complete the ensemble with ankle boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and layered accessories to exude Boho radiance.

Coord set: Start your festive journey with a chic coord set. Whether it's a matching crop top and palazzo pants or a coordinated skirt and blouse, a corset provides a put-together look with a touch of Boho charm. Choose vibrant prints or earthy tones to capture the essence of the festival.

Co-ord set

Embroidered Denim Shirt Dress: When it comes to infusing Boho bliss into your Makar Sankranti celebrations, a denim dress can be a versatile and stylish choice. You can find a variety of options at Lee Cooper. Combining the casual charm of denim with the free-spirited vibe of Boho fashion, a denim dress can effortlessly elevate your festive look.

Image Courtesy: Lee Cooper

Kurta Set: Elevate your Boho ensemble by incorporating traditional flair with a vibrant kurta set. Opt for a kurta adorned with detailed embroidery or mirror work, and seamlessly pair it with wide-legged palazzo pants for a harmonious fusion of style. Introduce the luxurious touch of Liva fabric into the mix, ensuring not just style but also comfort in every step.

 

 

 

 

 

 

