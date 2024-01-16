Suki Waterhouse radiates elegance at the 75th Emmy Awards in a mesmerising Valentino outfit

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards witnessed a breathtaking appearance by Suki Waterhouse at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The versatile artiste, celebrated for her roles in both music and acting, graced the event with a distinctive fashion statement that embraced her pregnancy glow.

Suki, engaged to The Batman actor Robert Pattinson and expecting their first child, stunned on the carpet in a vibrant red gown meticulously crafted by the iconic luxury fashion house, Valentino. The bespoke creation hailed from Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture collection, reflecting the epitome of glamour and sophistication.

In an exclusive interview on the red carpet, Suki divulged the fascinating journey of transforming the gown to fit her blossoming pregnancy. She shared, “I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn't even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does, and I'm really happy that it worked.”

The Valentino masterpiece showcased an open-back design, a column bodice, delicate spaghetti shoulder straps with cinching ribbons, an intricately embroidered bow on the front, and a voluminous skirt with pleated details. The floor-length gown featured convenient side pockets and a graceful long train at the back, elevating the overall allure.

Completing her ensemble with exquisite diamond jewellery, Suki adorned star-shaped earrings and a chic bracelet, enhancing the glamour quotient. Her high heels, centre-parted locks styled in messy waves, captivating eye makeup, glossy lips, and a radiant base rounded off the impeccable styling that left a lasting impression at the prestigious Emmy Awards. Suki Waterhouse undoubtedly shone as a beacon of pregnancy fashion, combining grace, style, and maternal radiance on the grand stage.