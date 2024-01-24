Elevate your summer wardrobe well in advance with this sarong-style-saree

In the dynamic landscape of fashion, One Minute Saree (OMS) continues to lead the way as a trailblazer in innovation. The spotlight now shines on their latest creation — a captivating assortment of 'Sarong Sarees' designed to infuse a touch of summer into the lives of those seeking refuge from the winter chill.

The Sarong by OMS is not just a lineup of clothing; it's a celebration of versatility and style crafted for the contemporary woman with a penchant for both comfort and elegance. Tailored for the jet-setting lifestyle, these sarong sarees are the perfect companions whether you're planning a tropical escape or a beachside retreat.

Amara Modal Silk Hand-Printed Ajrakh Sarong Saree

What sets this newest offering apart is its ability to seamlessly blend comfort with elegance. The collection epitomizes this fusion, allowing wearers to navigate their day with ease while exuding an undeniable sense of sophistication. Each piece is meticulously designed to enable you to embrace the warmth of summer in every step.

Also Read: Studio Bagechaa’s new collection Nishaat talks about vibrant celebrations

The brand has carved a niche for itself by consistently pushing the boundaries of fashion. Some of their most notable pieces from the collection include the Amara Saree, Avril Saree, Hand-printed Ajrakh Saree, Isa Saree, Crepe Silk with sequins, and Rubia Saree amongst others.