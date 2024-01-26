Celebrate the rich heritage of India: A dive into the diverse range of saris

India has a rich cultural history and that is reflected in our exquisite sari collection as well. From the regal Banarasi saris of Uttar Pradesh to the vibrant Kuppadam saris from Andhra Pradesh, each piece tells a unique story of history, craftsmanship, and culture.

Kasavu saris - Minimalist elegance from Kerala

Kasavu saris

Originating from the serene landscapes of Kerala, Kasavu saris are a testament to refined elegance and purity. Woven from pure cotton with a gold or zari border, these saris symbolise a minimalist classic rooted in royalty. Handwoven with meticulous care, the mundu neriyathu style, consisting of a plain mundu and a golden-bordered neriyathu, adds a touch of tradition to modern styling.

Ajrakh saris - A visual narrative from Sindh

Ajrakh saris

The Ajrakh sari, rooted in the traditional block-printing method from Sindh, narrates stories through its geometric patterns and stylised flora and fauna. Artisans craft these saris using hand-carved wooden blocks and locally sourced natural dyes, creating a wearable piece of art with deep ties to community and history.

Kanjivaram saris - Luxurious silk from Tamil Nadu

Hailing from the town of Kanchipuram in northern Tamil Nadu, Kanjivaram saris are synonymous with luxurious silk and intricate craftsmanship. Unique weaving techniques with three shuttles allow for seamless incorporation of contrast borders and pallu into the body of the sari. These saris, made with heavy silk and pure zari, exude regal luxury and often depict motifs inspired by temple architecture or mythology.

Banarasi saris - Cultural amalgamation from Uttar Pradesh

Banarasi saris

Originating from Varanasi, Banarasi saris are known for their intricate weaving and gold or silver zari work. With roots dating back to the Mughal era, these saris have evolved into symbols of cultural amalgamation. Today, they transcend traditional roots and are embraced on fashion runways, red carpets, and social events.

Bhagalpuri saris - Riverine legacy from Bihar

Bhagalpuri saris

Bhagalpuri saris, emerging from the southern banks of the river Ganga in Bhagalpur, Bihar, embody a riverine culture and legacy. Crafted from tussar silk made from wild silkworms, these saris boast rich, textured appearances with hues reflecting the region's natural palette. Traditional motifs inspired by nature enhance their cultural moorings, making them a graceful representation of heritage.

Kuppadam saris - Vibrant spirit from Andhra Pradesh

Kuppadam saris

Nestled along the Andhra Pradesh coast, Kuppadam village gives birth to the vivacious Kuppadam sari. Bursting with colour and typically embellished with a shimmering metallic border, these saris reflect Andhra Pradesh's lively spirit, seamlessly blending tradition with cosmopolitan flair. Crafted by skilled artisans, these saris feature motifs of peacocks, flowers, and regional folklore.

Ilkal saris - Valley craftsmanship from Karnataka

Ilkal saris

Derived from the word Illekallu, meaning slope down the hill, Ilkal saris are woven in a valley in northern Karnataka. These saris boast a distinctive broad pallu embellished with symbols representing local elements and traditions. Featuring intricate kasuti embroidery dating back to the Chalukyan period, Ilkal saris convey festive themes tied to regional celebrations.

Celebrate the diversity of India's sari tradition by exploring these timeless creations. From the royal elegance of Banarasi saris to the vibrant spirit of Kuppadam saris, each piece tells a unique story woven with history, craftsmanship, and culture.




