American musician Halsey stuns in Anamika Khanna ensemble, blending global glamour with Indian elegance

International music sensation Halsey set the Lollapalooza India 2024 stage on fire with not only her electrifying performance but also her captivating style that left fashion enthusiasts in awe. The American singer donned a custom-made ensemble by renowned Indian designer Anamika Khanna, showcasing a mesmerising blend of contemporary and traditional elements.

Halsey's outfit, draped in a sophisticated beige palette, featured a sleeveless sheer top adorned with intricate lacework and a unique sheer pattern. Below the top, she sported a stylish strapless bralette, exuding both elegance and boldness.

Adding a touch of drama, the ensemble included a net cape-like structure extending to her bottoms, embellished with eye-catching tassels. Complementing the top, Halsey paired it with metallic beige relaxed-fit trousers, featuring edgy cutout patterns for a modern twist.

Highlighting her choice of accessories, the global sensation adorned herself with exquisite pieces from Jaipur-based Amrapali’s Tribe collection. Dangling earrings, a delicate crystal-encrusted haath phool, a chic bracelet, and shimmery block heels completed her glamorous look.

For her Lollapalooza performance, Halsey donned a custom-made embroidered crop top from the designer label Saaksha and Kinni. The intricately handcrafted piece showcased fine thread embroidery, perfectly paired with a pleated skater skirt from the brand Chopova Lowena. The two-toned skirt featured checkered patterns on one side and printed designs on the other, providing a playful yet sophisticated look.

Once again, Halsey turned to Amrapali’s Tribe collection for her accessories, choosing dangling earrings and bracelets to complement her Indian-inspired ensemble. With her rosy and glamorous makeup, featuring well-contoured cheeks, kohl-laden smokey eyes, and a coral-toned lip tint, Halsey not only rocked the stage but also left an indelible mark on the Indian fashion scene.

