Bollywood and Tollywood’s impact on global fashion

Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood and Tollywood, has had a profound influence on global fashion. From extravagant costumes to everyday street style, the vibrant aesthetics of Indian films have inspired designers, celebrities, and fashion lovers worldwide.

The Bollywood Effect: Glamour Meets Tradition

Bollywood has long been known for its lavish song sequences, colourful outfits, and iconic costume designs. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone have set global trends with their sarees, lehengas, and fusion ensembles. Designers such as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi have gained international recognition by blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. Bollywood’s red carpet looks and wedding styles have influenced global bridal wear, with celebrities around the world opting for heavily embroidered lehengas and Indo-Western gowns.

Western designers have also taken inspiration from Bollywood’s grand aesthetic. Luxury brands such as Chanel and Gucci have incorporated Indian embroidery and drapery into their collections, showcasing how Bollywood’s influence extends beyond its cinematic borders.