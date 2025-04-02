Bollywood and Tollywood’s impact on global fashion

Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood and Tollywood, has had a profound influence on global fashion. From extravagant costumes to everyday street style, the vibrant aesthetics of Indian films have inspired designers, celebrities, and fashion lovers worldwide.
The Bollywood Effect: Glamour Meets Tradition
Bollywood has long been known for its lavish song sequences, colourful outfits, and iconic costume designs. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone have set global trends with their sarees, lehengas, and fusion ensembles. Designers such as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi have gained international recognition by blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. Bollywood’s red carpet looks and wedding styles have influenced global bridal wear, with celebrities around the world opting for heavily embroidered lehengas and Indo-Western gowns.
Western designers have also taken inspiration from Bollywood’s grand aesthetic. Luxury brands such as Chanel and Gucci have incorporated Indian embroidery and drapery into their collections, showcasing how Bollywood’s influence extends beyond its cinematic borders.
Tollywood’s Regional Influence on Global Street Style
Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, has played a significant role in shaping contemporary street fashion. South Indian actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have popularised casual yet stylish looks, making lungis, ethnic jackets, and draped dhotis fashionable even in Western countries. The popularity of films like Pushpa: The Rise has even led to an international appreciation of rugged, raw styles with earthy tones and statement accessories.
With the increasing reach of Indian cinema on global streaming platforms, Bollywood and Tollywood continue to shape fashion trends, proving that Indian cinema is not just about storytelling—it’s also about setting style statements worldwide.