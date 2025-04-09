This bijouterie label launches new collection, Shaadi Diaries

Bijouterie brand Shaya by CaratLane has launched its new collection Shaadi Diaries a poignant tribute to the multi–layered process of weddings. Taking inspiration from the grandeur of the Mysore Palace, the collection attempts to capture the emotional canvas and the colourful landscapes of wedding celebrations.

What can you expect from Shaadi Diaries?

The Shaadi Diaries includes exquisitely handmade pieces in gold–plated 925 silver. They are further highlighted by coral and turquoise plique-à-jour enamel, subtly referencing the stained glass craftsmanship within the palace. Other features include synthetic polki and pearls that give off this timeless grace.

Taking visual inspiration from Mysore Palace's architectural grandeur every necklace, earring and bracelet features intricate jali work, reminiscent of the intricate latticework. This design ethos seeks to marry heritage appeal with modern versatility, making the jewellery appropriate for a range of occasions from pre-wedding ceremonies to subsequent celebrations.